Tesla offers new discounts on Cybertruck inventory
Tesla is knocking up to $10,550 off of Cybertruck units in inventory
Tesla is offering new discounts on Cybertruck units in inventory, giving customers a chance to snag a unit of the all-electric pickup for a slight reduction in price. Some are even coming with additional perks to make the offer even sweeter.
Tesla is now offering up to $10,550 off of Cybertruck inventory units across the United States. This is up from previous discounts of $6,000 on inventory Cybertrucks, and it will apply to 2024 model year vehicles.
Non-Foundation Series Cybertrucks are getting up to $10,550 off of their original prices, while Foundation Series pickups are getting up to $10,000 off. These are great deals and should help clear out some inventory from last year’s models.
Additionally, Foundation Series Cybertrucks purchased will receive free lifetime Supercharging, another great addition to make the deal even better than the $10,000 off.
NEWS: Tesla is now offering new Cybertruck inventory discounts in the U.S. of up to $10,550 off, up from $6,000 before.
• Non-Foundation Series (2024 model year): Up to $10,550 off
• Foundation Series (2024 model year): Up to $10,000 off
Anyone who purchases a new Cybertruck… pic.twitter.com/8oGT6R2DDp
— Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) April 17, 2025
The move comes as Tesla is still ramping Cybertruck production and is hoping to stimulate some additional demand for the vehicle, as it is holding on to these units. These are not Demo Drive units that have been driven by any number of people who were looking for a quick test drive.
Tesla launched a new configuration of the Cybertruck just last week with the Long Range Rear-Wheel-Drive, which undercuts the All-Wheel-Drive option by roughly $10,000.
Tesla released the Cybertruck RWD to make the AWD look like a deal
However, Tesla stripped the vehicle of several features, including Air Suspension, a tonneau cover, and interior features. For example, the Rear-Wheel-Drive trim of the Cybertruck has textile seats and no rear touchscreen, two things that come standard in the other trim levels.
The Cybertruck is the best-selling electric pickup in the United States, outperforming formidable competitors like the Ford F-150 Lightning and Chevrolet Silverado EV. However, Tesla is still working to get the vehicle to a lower price point that makes it more accessible to consumers, as its current pricing is a far cry from what was intended.
Tesla Full Self-Driving gets full unhinged review from Joe Rogan
Joe Rogan recently said Tesla Full Self-Driving is “f***ing insane”
Tesla, and certainly its CEO, Elon Musk, both have a fan in Joe Rogan, but his recent comments about the company’s Full Self-Driving suite could potentially be the most notable yet.
Rogan is a massive fan of Musk and has had him on his podcast more than five times. Perhaps some of the coolest Tesla details have been revealed on the Joe Rogan Experience, and it has resulted in the UFC commentator and podcaster purchasing several Teslas, including a completely decked-out Model S Plaid.
However, Rogan recently gave his two cents on the Full Self-Driving suite, which is among the most robust Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) in the world, and many people will be happy to hear what he said.
Rogan posted on X:
“I had my Tesla Model S drive me home the other day with FSD, and it’s f**king wild. Changes lanes to avoid slow traffic, stops at red lights and stop signs, hits the blinkers, and turns for you. It’s bananas.”
I had my Tesla model S drive me home the other day with FSD, and it’s fucking wild. Changes lanes to avoid slow traffic, stops at red lights and stop signs, hits the blinkers and turns for you. It’s bananas. https://t.co/Ir8dU9Zopg
— Joe Rogan (@joerogan) April 15, 2025
The FSD suite is not fully autonomous, as it still requires the operator’s attention, but it is a hands-free driving suite. As it has become more advanced, Tesla has allowed drivers to keep their hands off the wheel as long as they pay attention. Their eyes are tracked with a cabin-facing camera that ensures they are paying attention and ready to take over at any time.
In the past months, the FSD suite has continued to be refined, and new versions have been released to the public. In fact, Tesla has become so confident in its abilities, it recently opened up its Early Access Program (EAP) to more owners, allowing them to experience more advanced software releases before they are given to those who either have a subscription or have purchased the FSD suite.
Rogan’s comments reflect those of many other Tesla owners. In our twice-weekly X Spaces, we talk to many owners who state they have completely abandoned manual driving, and FSD is in operation for a vast majority of their drive.
Tesla plans to launch a robotaxi ride-hailing service in Austin in June, and it could be brought to even more cities by the time the year ends, as discussions with California are also in the works.
Tesla reportedly suspended Cybercab and Semi parts order amid tariff war: Reuters
A new report claims Tesla is suspending the order of some parts for the Cybercab and Semi from China due to tariffs.
In a new report that cites people with “direct knowledge,” Tesla has apparently suspended a parts order for both the Cybercab and Semi that was set to come from China as a result of the tariff war between the country and the U.S.
Reuters reported this morning that the move was made as the 34 percent tariff on Chinese goods was raised to 145 percent. The report states that Tesla was “ready to absorb the additional costs when Trump imposed the 34 percent tariff on Chinese goods, but could not do so when the tariff went beyond that.”
This left Tesla in a situation where it had to make a decision, and ultimately chose to suspend shipping plans as a result.
Tesla, nor its CEO, Elon Musk, has responded to the report, so it is not known whether it has been confirmed. Tesla does not have a dedicated press relations division.
However, if it is true, Tesla would likely feel some repercussions from the parts delay for Cybercab, which it planned to launch in June with the start of a robotaxi ride-hailing platform in the City of Austin.
It is worth mentioning that this will not derail the plans completely, as the Model 3 and Model Y were also targeted to be a part of this initial rollout.
As far as the Semi, volume production is set to begin in early 2026. The first builds of the Semi’s high-volume design are slated to roll off production lines in Nevada late this year.
First Tesla Semi high-volume production builds expected this 2025
Tesla has responded to the tariffs in several ways, including halting the delivery of its Model S and Model X vehicles in China as the country imposed a 125 percent tariff as a retaliation against the United States.
It is no secret that Tesla is being impacted by the tariff situation, and Musk has been transparent about that. However, it is unknown whether it will begin to impact the company’s future projects, like the Semi and Cybercab.
Tesla continues California domination despite slide in registrations
Tesla lost some of its market share in California but it still has a commanding lead.
Tesla has continued its domination in the California auto market as the state’s New Car Dealers Association (CNCDA) has released data from the first quarter of 2025.
2025 is going to be one of the more difficult years to determine the outlook of the automotive sector due to the uncertain impact of tariffs and how much they will hinder overall growth.
However, we can break Tesla’s situation down a little further and explain why there were some Year-over-Year declines in registrations in California.
As a whole, Tesla registered 42,322 vehicles year-to-date through March, data from the CNCDA’s report shows. This is a 15.1 percent decrease from the 49,857 cars that had been registered by owners in the same time frame last year.
Tesla still owns 43.9 percent of the overall Zero Emissions Vehicles (ZEV) segment in California, down from 55.5 percent at this point last year. It is a decrease, but there is more to it.
The Top 25 BEV and PHEV models are led by the Model Y and Model 3, which counted 23,314 and 13,992 registrations, respectively. The third-place vehicle is the Honda Prologue with 4,493 registrations. The Tesla Cybertruck landed in 8th place with 2,282 registrations, and the Model X was 13th with 1,800.
The same quarter last year saw roughly 10,000 more registrations for the Model Y than this year, as Q1’24 saw the all-electric crossover accumulate 33,467 registrations. The decrease is due to Tesla’s switchover of production lines to the new Model Y build. Tesla said in its quarterly delivery report that it lost “several weeks” of production due to this changeover.
Tesla dominates in California but EV growth is the true winner
Interestingly, the Model 3 performed better than last year, as it only had 11,162 registrations through the same period in 2024. It had 13,992 registrations in California this year.
The question regarding Elon Musk’s political involvement and its impact on Tesla’s sales figures remains. Without surveying them individually, there is no way of knowing exactly how many people chose to go with another EV maker’s vehicle due to the politics. However, the Model 3’s slight bump is an encouraging look: it’s not all gloom and doom.
The CNCDA writes:
“Tesla’s troubles continue to worsen as Californians are giving the cold shoulder to the direct-to-consumer automaker (and controversial owner, Elon Musk). Registrations show a massive decline of 15.1 percent through March vs. this time last year. A year and a half of continuous quarterly declines proves this downward trajectory for Tesla is a lasting trend. The company’s market share also dropped by 11.6 percent at the end of Q1, now holding less than half of the California Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) market for the year.”
Most importantly, Tesla outpaced every other EV maker’s registration figures by a considerable margin, despite many analysts stating that there is irreparable brand damage.
Tesla had 42,322 registrations in California in Q1, significantly more than second-place Ford, which had 5,819 ZEV registrations in the Golden State through the first three months.
Despite what many are stating regarding Tesla’s “brand damage,” the company is still in control of the market substantially. It was always expected that Tesla’s market share, which sits at 43.9 percent, would fall slightly each quarter after more automakers had EVs to offer.
However, the company’s control still remains, at least for now.
