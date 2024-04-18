Tesla opens investor questions for Q1 2024 earnings call

By

Tesla is approaching arguably one of its most important earnings calls in years. In light of the upcoming event, Tesla has gone live with its Q1 2024 earnings page on investor communication platform Say, where verified TSLA shareholders could submit their questions for the electric vehicle maker. Tesla has included Say questions in its earnings calls for years.

Tesla VP of Investor Relations Martin Viecha announced the update in a post on X. He also included a link to the Say page where Tesla investors could place their own questions for the company.

Tesla Q1 earnings call Q&A is now open.https://t.co/VAts0Earxb — Martin Viecha (@MartinViecha) April 17, 2024

A look at the currently displayed TSLA investor questions on Say shows that the company’s shareholders are particularly interested in a number of topics. As of writing, the investor questions that have gathered the most votes involve the upcoming Robotaxi, which is expected to be unveiled on August 8, 2024, Full Self-Driving (FSD), the next generation vehicle, the Tesla Semi, and Optimus.

Following are ten of the most voted TSLA investor questions for Tesla executives in Say as of writing.

Tesla’s Robotaxi unveil on 8/8, what is the realistic timeline for launching a revenue-generating Robotaxi network? Can we make FSD transfer permanent (until FSD is fully delivered/Level 5 autonomy)? What is the progress on the cheaper next-generation vehicle? Have any of the legacy automakers contacted Tesla about possibly licensing FSD in the future? What is the timeline for the release of the Tesla Robot? What is the timeline for scaling Semi? What is the progress on Cybertruck ramp up? Can we get an official announcement and timeline of the $25K vehicle? Will Tesla allow the purchase of the vehicle after the lease ends? When can we expect Tesla Insurance in all states?

Tesla is expected to post its financial results for Q1 2024 in an Update Letter after markets close on Tuesday, April 23, 2024. Following the release of the Update Q1 2024 Update Letter, Tesla management is expected to hold an earnings call at 4:30 p.m. Central Time (5:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the company’s financial business results and outlook. Similar to past earnings calls, a webcast for the event will be available publicly.

