Tesla Optimus’s busy week includes $10k action figures and Kim Kardashian

Tesla Optimus has had a busy week, and it’s only Wednesday.

From Tesla launching Optimus Bot action figures last week that sold out in mere minutes to a risque photo shoot with socialite Kim Kardashian, the company’s robot is in all the headlines.

Tesla Optimus Bot Bidding Wars

There are a few units of the Tesla Optimus action figure available on eBay, and some sellers are looking to cash five figures for the merch that sold in just a few minutes last Friday.

There are several Buy It Now units of Optimus, ranging in price from $300 to up to $10,000. We are not sure who thinks they’re going to get $10,000 for it, especially considering Tesla restocked and sold another batch.

Bidding wars are also going on, with some listings receiving over 30 bids:

Originally sold for just $40, people are willing to pay an extreme premium for the action figure. It is currently still sold out on Tesla’s Shop.

Kim Kardashian Gets an Optimus Bot

Kim Kardashian has been posting Tesla content since she received her Cybertruck. Now, she’s got her hands on an Optimus bot and a Robotaxi unit:

A lot of people within the community are speculating whether Kardashian was paid by Tesla to promote both Optimus and Robotaxi. With 359 million Instagram followers, which is where the content was first posted, it seems the obvious goal here is outreach and exposure.

However, Kardashian is paid a reported $2 million per social media post, which has many questioning whether Tesla would dish out the money for the advertising, something it has hesitantly dipped its toes into.

The question here is, if Tesla did pay Kim for her posts, why did they choose her specifically when there are other figures with more followers? Did Tesla dish out the $2 million for the posts? Or is it simply trading not-yet-released tech for exposure?

