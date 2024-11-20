SpaceX provides more insight on why it canceled Starship catch attempt

By

SpaceX is providing more insight on why it decided to cancel its attempt at catching Starship’s Super Heavy booster. It would have been the second attempt in as many launches for SpaceX, but the company chose to wait for a better opportunity.

As the launch neared on Tuesday, many suspected SpaceX would attempt its second catch of the Super Heavy booster.

It tried this for the first time in mid-October with the fifth Starship test launch and successfully completed the catch, marking an unbelievable accomplishment for the program.

CEO Elon Musk has said that SpaceX will eventually attempt to catch both the booster and the ship next year, but the objective for this launch was to have a “faster and harder” catch of Super Heavy.

As Starship took off on time at 4 p.m. local in Starbase, Texas, it was decided roughly five minutes into the flight that the catch attempt would be aborted. The broadcast on X of the launch contained some details, but they were relatively slim and only stated that SpaceX was prioritizing safety.

In a blog post after the launch, SpaceX gave more details:

“Following a nominal ascent and stage separation, the booster successfully transitioned to its boostback burn to begin the return to launch site. During this phase, automated health checks of critical hardware on the launch and catch tower triggered an abort of the catch attempt. The booster then executed a pre-planned divert maneuver, performing a landing burn and soft splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico.”

It appears the seventh Starship launch will have no catch attempt, either.

Musk said SpaceX will do “one more ocean landing of the ship,” then it will attempt another catch if that goes well.

Successful ocean landing of Starship! We will do one more ocean landing of the ship. If that goes well, then SpaceX will attempt to catch the ship with the tower. https://t.co/osFud7XXPo — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 20, 2024

All in all, it was a successful launch that provided significant feedback for SpaceX as it embarks on future missions.

SpaceX said:

“Data gathered from the multiple thermal protection experiments, as well as the successful flight through subsonic speeds at a more aggressive angle of attack, provides invaluable feedback on flight hardware performing in a flight environment as we aim for eventual ship return and catch.

With data and flight learnings as our primary payload, Starship’s sixth flight test once again delivered. Lessons learned will directly make the entire Starship system more reliable as we close in on full and rapid reusability.”

There are no expected dates for the seventh test launch as of now.

