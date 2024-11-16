By

Tesla launched an Optimus robot action figure on its web store this week, though the model went on to sell out in under a day after its debut.

On Friday, Tesla launched the 1:10-scale Optimus bot action figure in its online shop, featuring over 40 individual parts and 20 points of articulation. Less than 24 hours later, the action figure is already sold out, though users can have the company email them when it’s back in stock.

“Your mini autonomous assistant and humanoid friend,” Tesla writes in the product’s description. “The Tesla Bot Action Figure is a 1:10-scale collectable and playable figurine precision engineered with over 40 individual parts and 20 points of articulation to look—and move—like our Gen 2 humanoid robot.”

The Tesla bot action figure comes with the figurine itself, as well as a mini charging stand model and a Cyberhammer, with the robot model’s dimensions being 2.16 inches wide and 7.16 inches tall and weighing in at 1.7 ounces. Tesla has also launched several to-scale models of its vehicles, but this is the first time it has shared a model for one of its non-vehicle products. You can see Tesla’s diecast Cybertruck, Model Y, Model 3, and other to-scale vehicle models on its web store here.

Tesla initially unveiled the Optimus robot at its AI Day in 2022, and the company has been making steady progress on the development of the product in the years since, as highlighted in semi-regular updates. According to statements from CEO Elon Musk during the company’s first-quarter earnings call, Tesla is aiming to start external deliveries of the robot by 2025, and it’s expected to decrease in price over time, eventually dipping as low as $25,000 or $30,000. Tesla also already has Optimus robots performing simple tasks in its factories.

In the last several months, Tesla has been using Optimus to serve drinks in public appearances in order to show off the robot’s developing capabilities. A series of videos shared on the company’s social media platforms has also provided regular updates about the product’s ability to perform tasks autonomously, walk long distances, and more.

