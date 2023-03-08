Tesla receives patent for Cybertruck wheel design

By

The U.S. Patent Office has officially granted Tesla a patent for the Cybertruck wheel design.

With Tesla Cybertruck production looming, the automaker has been rapidly patenting numerous parts of the vehicle. One such patent is for the Cybertruck’s unique cold-rolled stainless steel alloy, and now, Tesla has been granted a patent for its unusual Cybertruck wheel design.

The patent granted by the U.S. Patent Office, and initially discovered by Sawyer Merritt on Twitter, will grant Tesla sole use of the design for the next 15 years.

NEWS: Today Tesla was granted a design patent for its Cybertruck wheel design. The design patent is good for 15 years. Filing: https://t.co/Vlxo6Zzwap pic.twitter.com/1eUavmPFGf — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) March 7, 2023

Strangely, as seen on the patent paperwork, the rim design does not include the entire wheel, potentially meaning it will be placed on the Cybertruck wheels as a hubcap design.

As noted by Sawyer in a subsequent Tweet, Tesla’s patent is by no means a guarantee that it will be coming on the vehicle. Automakers consistently apply for patents for things they may never intend to produce. Nonetheless, with the iconic status of the Cybertruck rim, one would hope that Tesla stays true to the prototypes that so many people enjoy.

This most recent patent revelation follows the Cybertruck’s most recent public appearance at the Tesla Investor Day event, in which many interior design changes were noted to be included on the prototype. This includes a squared-off steering wheel (a blend of the yoke and wheel design), a center-console-mounted rear screen, and a unique dash design compared to previous iterations.

The Cybertruck will be going into production later this year, and a couple of notable indicators show that we are now closer than ever. Foremost, the Cybertruck’s enormous body casting has been spotted at Giga Austin (likely as part of a manufacturing test run). Second, Tesla is also beginning to hire production associates who will be desperately needed as the company starts up the all-new production line.

It’s almost surreal to think that the Cybertruck will be hitting public roads later this year, taking on the likes of the Ford F-150 Lightning and Rivian R1T. But with this anticipation, the bar has been set high for the EV leader in the United States. Hopefully, Tesla and Elon Musk can deliver what they have been selling to consumers for so many years.

