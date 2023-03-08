Mercedes-Benz EQE pricing revealed for U.S.

By

Update 6:05 PM EST: Mercedes-Benz contacted Teslarati to correct pricing for the Pinnacle trim of all 3 EQE configurations. An earlier release from MB listed incorrect pricing.

Mercedes-Benz has announced pricing for the upcoming Alabama-built EQE SUV, the automaker’s second fully-electric sport utility vehicle following the EQS. Starting at $77,900, the EQE is expected to arrive at Mercedes dealers in the Spring.

The EQE lineup will feature three configurations: the EQE 350+ SUV, EQE 350 4MATIC SUV, and EQE 500 4MATIC SUV. All models will be offered in Premium, Exclusive, and Pinnacle trim levels in the United States, and for the first time, the fully variable 4MATIC all-wheel-drive system with torque shift will be offered at the same starting price as the base level EQE 350+ SUV, giving more value for customers in Mercedes’ highest volume model.

Specifications and Features

Mercedes-Benz wanted to keep the sporty yet luxurious feel of its vehicles, and that continues with the EQE SUV, which started production in August 2022. Wheels will vary in size from 19 to 21 inches and are positioned flush with the outer edge of the body, the company said. This is in an effort to improve aerodynamics within its model family.

Aerodynamics didn’t stop there, either. Mercedes-Benz crafted an underbody with numerous aerodynamic details that help complement the drag coefficient to support better range ratings and try to eliminate overall range loss as much as possible.

More range support features were added to the EQE, including the addition of a heat pump, which has become an obvious option for many EV makers after Tesla included one in the Model Y several years ago, and an intelligent powertrain management system.

The heat pump works in parallel to Tesla’s by utilizing heat from the inverter and electric motor and the high-voltage battery system to heat the vehicle interior. Along with that, the intelligent powertrain management system:

“The second innovation is an all-new intelligent powertrain management system that monitors at 160 times per second, if the front electric motor is necessary. If not, a clutch disconnects or re-engages the front motor in 100 milliseconds. The decoupling of the front drive unit reduces drag and improves range.”

Along with improvements internally to support range and aerodynamics, Mercedes-Benz has included a new Automatic Lane Change Feature, making the EQE the first model in the EVA2 family to have this feature with the optional Driver Assistance Package. It is available in the top two trim levels and can automatically initiate lane changes or pass slower vehicles without driver intervention.

The interior features the MBUX infotainment system with a 12.8″ OLED multimedia touchscreen portrait display and a 12.3″ driver display.

While each trim has its own strengths, all three have EQ-specific innovative technologies but will have plenty of leeway with an array of additional options that will allow for further personalization and customization.

The vehicle will be built at the Mercedes-Benz plant in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and a battery factory in nearby Bibb County will supply batteries for both the EQE and EQS.

Premium Trim:

EQE 350+ SUV – $77,900

EQE 350 4MATIC SUV – $77,900

EQE 500 4MATIC SUV – $89,500

Highlights for Premium Trim include:

MBUX EQ Navigation Services, including Navigation with Electric Intelligence

Parking Package with Surround View System and PARKTRONIC

Heated Front Seats

MB-Tex Upholstery

Power Tilt and Sliding Panorama Roof

Burmester® Sound System

Keyless-Go Comfort Package

64-Color Ambient Lighting EQE

500 4MATIC Additional Standard Equipment:

AMG Line Exterior

20″ Wheels

Leather Upholstery

10-Degree Rear Axle Steering

Exclusive Trim:

EQE 350+ SUV – $80,000

EQE 350 4MATIC SUV – $80,000

EQE 500 4MATIC SUV – $91,600

Highlights for Exclusive Trim Include:

All features of Premium Trim

MBUX Augmented Reality for Navigation

Active Ambient Light

Driver Assistance Package including all-new Automatic Lane Change function

Pinnacle Trim:

EQE 350+ SUV – $83,850

EQE 350 4MATIC SUV – $83,850

EQE 500 4MATIC SUV – $95,450

Highlights for Pinnacle Trim Include:

All features of Premium and Exclusive Trims

Four-Zone Climate Control

Air Balance Package

Energizing Comfort

Head-Up Display

100W USB-C Package

DIGITAL LIGHT Package

Mercedes Star Pattern Logo Projectors (Front Doors)

I’d love to hear from you! If you have any comments, concerns, or questions, please email me at joey@teslarati.com. You can also reach me on Twitter @KlenderJoey, or if you have news tips, you can email us at tips@teslarati.com.

Mercedes-Benz EQE pricing revealed for U.S.