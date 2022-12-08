Tesla Chief Designer Franz von Holzhausen among featured designers in new Peterson Museum auto design course 

By

Franz von Holzhausen, the chief designer at Tesla, is among several featured designers guiding an online automotive course launched by the Petersen Automotive Museum and Yellowbrick, which focuses on online education and career exploration.

The course Auto Design & Sketching is self-paced featuring three modules:

Design Principles & History

Famous Case Studies

Let’s Draw

The course is led by a variety of automotive designers, including Tesla’s Chief Designer, Franz von Holzhausen. Other designers guiding the course are:

Ralph Gilles, Chief Design Officer at Stellantis

Christine Feuell, Brand CEO at Chrysler

Francesc Arenas, Design Director at Hispano Suiza

Roman Yneges, Faculty member at the Art Center College of Design.

It’s free to sign up for the course, which starts out with a 36-second introductory video that noted that Omaze was also presenting the course. The first module of the course goes over the history of cars, cars through the ages, working in auto design, and taking it from the idea stage to the showrooms. The latter dives into understanding the market, learning about concept cars, and final engineering and manufacturing.

“A car today in our society is a transportation device, and it’s mobility. It’s the get from A to B, so you could call it an appliance in a lot of instances. But it’s still a fashion statement. It’s still a fashion piece in a way the car that you own somehow represents who you are from a personality perspective,” von Holzhausen said in one of the lessons.

In a press release, Justin Wolske, director, partnerships & strategic initiatives for Yellowbrick, shared why the course was designed.

“We designed this course to simplify and illuminate a path to a career in automotive design,” he said.

“High-level training in this field isn’t always easily accessible, but we’ve removed some of those barriers by offering the program at no cost and involving an esteemed lineup of contributors,” he added.

Disclosure: Johnna is a $TSLA shareholder and believes in Tesla’s mission.

Your feedback is welcome. If you have any comments or concerns or see a typo, you can email me at johnna@teslarati.com. You can also reach me on Twitter at @JohnnaCrider1.

Teslarati is now on TikTok. Follow us for interactive news & more. Teslarati is now on TikTok. Follow us for interactive news & more. You can also follow Teslarati on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

Tesla Chief Designer Franz von Holzhausen among featured designers in new Peterson Museum auto design course