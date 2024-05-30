By

Hyundai Motor Company’s subsidiary in India is reportedly filing for an initial public offering (IPO) in the country next month.

According to local media reports, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. will file a draft red herring prospectus (DRHP), an essential document for an IPO application, with the Securities and Exchange Board of India. The Hyundai subsidiary plans to submit the DRHP either by the end of June or July.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd’s IPO is expected to raise at least $3 billion, the highest in the country so far. In May 2022, Life Insurance Corp. of India raised $2.7 billion in its initial public offering.

According to KED, Hyundai Motor Company commented on the IPO reports in India. The South Korean automaker stated that it has been considering different options, including an overseas IPO, but it has yet to solidify any plans.

India rolled out a new EV policy, welcoming foreign car companies to invest in the country. Tesla and Hyundai were among the automakers that started exploring India’s car market after the policy was announced.

Tesla’s Elon Musk was expected to visit India last month to discuss the car company’s future in the country. However, he had to postpone his trip. Tesla was expected to propose a plant in India that would cost between $2 billion and $3 billion.

On the other hand, Hyundai Motor Company and Kia Corporation announced plans to produce electric vehicle batteries in India. The South Korean automakers signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Exide Energy Solutions Ltd. in India.

Hyundai Motor Company is the second largest automaker in India after Maruti Suzuki—a joint venture between India’s Marut Undying Ltd. and Japan’s Suzuki Motor Corp. The South Korean automaker—which is the parent company of brands like Kia and Genesis—is allegedly planning to invest around $3.3 billion in India to expand its manufacturing facilities.

