Connect with us

Elon Musk

Tesla preps for a Cybercab takeover of the Robotaxi platform after pilot program

Tesla looks to be preparing the Cybercab for Robotaxi operation as castings pile up at Gigafactory Texas.

Published

1 hour ago

on

(Credit: Teslarati)

Tesla is evidently preparing for the Cybercab to take over the Robotaxi platform after the pilot program in Austin, Texas, is launched.

That claim is made based on new drone footage from Gigafactory Texas captured by Joe Tegtmeyer, who found hundreds of Cybercab castings that have accumulated on property in Austin.

Advertisement

The Cybercab is Tesla’s dedicated Robotaxi vehicle that was unveiled last October. It features just two seats and is minimalistic, aimed toward allowing the Full Self-Driving suite to chauffeur passengers from Point A to Point B without ever having to deal with human interaction or any responsibilities within the vehicle.

In June, Tesla plans to launch its first Robotaxi rides in Texas. Although employees in Austin and in the Bay Area of San Francisco have already had access to over 1,500 trips and 15,000 miles of autonomous (but supervised) travel, Tesla plans to launch a driverless version in a limited fashion in June.

However, this initial pilot program, while presumably operating on an Unsupervised version of the FSD, will only utilize Model Ys, at least at first.

The drone footage captured by Tegtmeyer today seems to tell a story of a quick transition to the Cybercab for the Robotaxi responsibilities, especially as Tesla gets its feet wet with the early Unsupervised FSD rides and gains confidence in the fleet’s ability to navigate passengers:

It appears that between 400 and 500 Cybercab castings can be seen in the images Joe captured, a very respectable number considering the company said it will not launch the Robotaxi with the initial rides it gives in Austin.

The images seem to paint a picture that Tesla is truly ready to get things moving in terms of the Cybercab project. While it does not plan to use the vehicle initially, its manufacturing efforts for the car are being prepared by stacking these castings so they’re ready to be expanded upon into the real thing.

On the most recent Earnings Call, Tesla’s VP of Vehicle Engineering, Lars Moravy, said the Cybercab’s engineering has progressed over the last several months to “derisk things like corrosion, the ceiling across the seams of the vehicle, and when you marry several components,” and even things like early crash testing have already taken place.

Moravy continued, “As with all that combined, we kind of go into the builds that we have in this quarter for the Cybercab product, and that’s the next real big test of full-scale integration with the unboxed process. And that’s kind of where we are. So you’ll see them on the test roads in a couple of months.”

Advertisement
Related Topics:

Joey has been a journalist covering electric mobility at TESLARATI since August 2019. In his spare time, Joey is playing golf, watching MMA, or cheering on any of his favorite sports teams, including the Baltimore Ravens and Orioles, Miami Heat, Washington Capitals, and Penn State Nittany Lions. You can get in touch with joey at joey@teslarati.com. He is also on X @KlenderJoey. If you're looking for great Tesla accessories, check out shop.teslarati.com

Advertisement
Comments

Elon Musk

EU considers SES to augment Starlink services

The EU considers funding SES to support Starlink. With MEO satellites already serving NATO, SES could be key in Europe’s space autonomy push.

Published

5 hours ago

on

April 30, 2025

By

EU-ses-starlink-augment
(Credit: SES)

European satellite company SES is negotiating with the European Union (EU) and other governments to complement SpaceX’s Starlink, as Europe seeks home-grown space-based communication solutions. The talks aim to bolster regional resilience amid growing concerns over reliance on foreign providers.

In March, the European Commission contacted SES and France’s Eutelsat to assess their potential role if American-based Starlink access for Ukraine was disrupted. The European Commission proposed funding EU-based satellite operators to support Kyiv. Ukraine is considering alternatives to Starlink over concerns about Elon Musk’s reliability.

Arthur De Liedekerke of Rasmussen Global warned, “Elon Musk is, in fact, the guardian of Ukraine’s connectivity on the battlefield. And that’s a strategic vulnerability.” However, SpaceX’s Starlink constellation is leagues ahead of any competition in the EU.

“Now the discussions are much more strategic in nature. They’re much more mid-term, long-term. And what we’re seeing is all of the European governments are serious about increasing their defense spending. There are alternatives, not to completely replace Starlink, that’s not possible, but to augment and complement Starlink,” SES CEO Adel Al-Saleh told Reuters.

Advertisement
Amazon launches Kuiper satellites; Can it rival Starlink?

SES operates about 70 satellites, including over 20 medium Earth orbit (MEO) units at 8,000 km. The company provides high-speed internet for government, military, and underserved areas. It plans to expand its MEO fleet to 100, enhancing secure communications for NATO and the Pentagon.

“The most significant demand (for us) is European nations investing in space, much more than what they did before,” Al-Saleh said.

Competition from Starlink, Amazon’s Kuiper, and China’s SpaceSail, with their extensive low-Earth orbit constellations, underscores Europe’s push for independence.

“It is not right to say they just want to avoid Starlink or the Chinese. They want to avoid being dependent on one or two providers. They want to have flexibility,” Al-Saleh noted.

SES’s discussions reflect Europe’s strategic shift toward diversified satellite networks, balancing reliance on Starlink with regional capabilities. As governments ramp up defense spending, SES aims to play a pivotal role in complementing global providers, ensuring robust connectivity for military and civilian needs across the continent.

Advertisement
Continue Reading

Elon Musk

Elon Musk gets 96% negative media coverage, worse than Trump: report

The MRC’s findings were shared by FOX News in a recent report.

Published

5 hours ago

on

April 30, 2025

By

Credit: Elon Musk/X

An analysis from the Media Research Center (MRC) has determined something very interesting. While United States President Donald Trump received a notable amount of negative media coverage in his first 100 days, Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s media coverage was even worse.

The MRC’s findings were shared by FOX News in a recent report.

MRC’s Trump Findings

As per the MRC, evening newscasts on ABC, NBC, and CBS have hit Trump with 92% negative media coverage as he approached his 100th day in office. For its analysis, the MRC analyzed ABC’s “World News Tonight,” “NBC Nightly News” and “CBS Evening News” from January 20 through April 9. The watchdog group found 899 stories about Trump, 92.2% of which were negative and 7.8% of which were positive.

Researcher Rich Noyes, in a comment to FOX, stated that Trump’s media coverage this term has been more negative compared to his first term in 2016 so far. During his first term, using the same methodology, the MRC found that Trump was hit with just 89% negative media coverage from the same networks. For context, former President Joe Biden received 59% positive news media coverage in his first 100 days, the MRC noted.

Musk Even Worse

While the negative media coverage about Donald Trump was already notable, it was still less negative than the media coverage received by Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. As per the MRC, Elon Musk received a whopping 96% negative media coverage, which is quite notable considering that his links to the Trump administration are mostly through his work with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). 

Advertisement

So far, the only Trump ally that received worse coverage than Musk was Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, who received a unanimous 100% negative media coverage from ABC, NBC, and CBS evening newscasts. HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., for his part, received 89% negative media coverage. 

Musk’s Step Back

Musk is no stranger to negative media coverage, and so are his companies like Tesla. That being said, Musk stated during the Tesla Q1 2025 earnings call that he would be stepping back from DOGE’s day-to-day operations. Starting May, he would be spending more time at Tesla once more. 

“I think starting probably next month, May, my time allocation to DOGE will drop significantly… I think I’ll continue to spend a day or two per week on government matters for as long as the President would like me to do so and as long as it is useful. But starting next month, I’ll be allocating probably more of my time to Tesla,” Musk stated.

Continue Reading

Elon Musk

Tesla reveals Semi fleet data, shows off new feature and infrastructure plans

The Tesla Semi is one of the company’s most-anticipated releases, and it could be getting even better as things move toward mass production.

Published

24 hours ago

on

April 29, 2025

By

Credit: Tesla

Tesla revealed some new Semi fleet data, as well as a new feature the truck will have, and expanded on plans for infrastructure at the ACT Expo today in Los Angeles.

The Tesla Semi is one of the company’s most anticipated releases, and although it has already made its way into several company fleets, other companies are waiting for the automaker to fulfill their orders.

Tesla recently reaffirmed its mass production date of late 2025, hoping to build 50,000 Semi units annually at a new factory in Reno, Nevada.

At the ACT Expo, Tesla revealed some new details about the truck, including current fleet data, a new feature that will be a big selling point for many companies interested in the vehicle, and future infrastructure plans.

Fleet Data

Tesla has already accumulated over 7.9 million miles across its test fleet, the company said at the event. This includes 26 vehicles with over 100,000 miles on them, an impressive feat considering they are only taking regional runs, as of now.

The most notable companies with the vehicle are PepsiCo. and Frito Lay, both of which have spoken highly of the Semi’s ability to handle longer days. Drivers have reported that the Semi has helped them complete 1,000-mile travel days.

The first phase of production units will be integrated into Tesla’s logistics operations for real-world testing, which is something that has already been done.

Customer deliveries are expected to begin next year, something that was reiterated during the company’s most recent earnings call.

Tesla Semi’s New Feature

The semi will equip a 25-kilowatt electric Power Take-Off system that will help companies power auxiliary features like refrigeration, hydraulic systems, compressors, and more.

This is a massive feature, especially for companies that will be transporting perishable goods using the Semi. This will become especially important as it starts making cross-country runs and more companies begin taking delivery of the vehicle as production ramps up.

Expansion to Public and Private Charging Infrastructure

The Semi utilizes the Megacharger for its charging needs, and many sites have been installed already. Frito-Lay is expanding its Megacharger infrastructure by building eight new piles at its Bakersfield, California, factory.

We reported on that earlier this month:

Tesla Semi fleet from Frito-Lay gets more charging at Bakersfield factory

However, Tesla has many more megawatt-level sites that are under construction for public Semi charging: 46, to be exact.

It also said it has more fleet sites that are underway, one of them being the Bakersfield factory’s infrastructure.

Continue Reading

Trending