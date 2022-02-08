President Joe Biden finally says the word ‘Tesla’

By

President Joe Biden has finally uttered the word “Tesla” in a speech, recognizing the company as the country’s “largest electric vehicle manufacturer.”

Since Biden’s Presidency began in 2021, he has recognized the U.S.’ need for electric vehicles. However, Biden has stuck to commending legacy automakers like General Motors and Ford, two companies who have notable EV programs, but not to the capacity that Tesla does.

Earlier today, Biden delivered a speech, which the White House labeled as “President Biden Delivers Remarks on Rebuilding Our Manufacturing to Make More in America.” It was the first time Biden recognized Tesla by name.

“Since 2021, companies have announced investments totaling more than $200 billion in domestic manufacturing here in America. From iconic companies like GM and Ford, building out new electric vehicle production [facilities], to Tesla, our nation’s largest electric vehicle manufacturer, to innovative, younger companies like Rivian, building electric trucks, or ProTerra, building electric buses.”

Interestingly, Biden’s impending use of the word “Tesla” was preceded by a massive Change.org petition, which aimed to have the President recognize the company’s efforts in EV manufacturing. The petition gained tens of thousands of signatures, but it seems that it will not make its way to the Oval Office.

While a relatively unimportant event, Biden’s recognition of Tesla during a highly-publicized speech has garnered the idea that the President will give credit where it is due. However, it is still relatively unclear why Tesla was shunned from the President’s vocabulary for a full year of his term.

