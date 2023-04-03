What’s with Tesla’s weird Model S and X production and delivery figures?

By

After Tesla released its production and delivery figures for Q1 2023 on Sunday, perhaps the most striking thing was the major discrepancy in the number of Model S and Model X vehicles built and delivered. So what’s up with that?

In Q1, Tesla built 19,437 Model S and Model X cars but only delivered 10,695 to customers. The major gap in production and deliveries had some people concerned.

Model S and Model X production and delivery figures have been relatively even in past quarters. Throughout all of 2022, Tesla delivered nearly identical numbers of Model S and Model X vehicles as it produced.

In Q1, it actually delivered more of those vehicles than it produced. In Q2, it built 16,411 and delivered 16,162, in Q3, 19,945 were built and 18,672 were delivered, and in Q4, it built 20,613, delivering 17,147.

In Q1, the difference between Model S and Model X deliveries and production figures was 8,742, nearly double the difference between deliveries and production for Q2, Q3, and Q4 of last year.

But there’s an explanation for all of this, especially as deliveries of the Model S and Model X started in China toward the end of the quarter, and some units also were shipped to Europe from the U.S. late in Q1.

Tesla started deliveries of the Model S and Model X in Mainland China on March 27, and while some customers took delivery of their all-electric vehicles, some are still on their way to various showrooms. This same idea applies to customers in Europe, as the flagship sedan and SUVs were spotted leaving the Port of Baltimore in early March.

Tesla also detailed the Model S and Model X vehicles that are in transit to these areas:

“We continued to transition towards a more even regional mix of vehicle builds, including Model S/X vehicles in transit to EMEA and APAC.”

The major difference between the figures is more than likely caused by shipments of these vehicles that simply didn’t get delivered to customers before the end of the quarter.

