Tesla (TSLA) sets new records with with 184k vehicle deliveries in Q1 2021

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has released its first quarter vehicle production and delivery report, revealing that the company has achieved yet another record Q1. Over the course of the first quarter, Tesla was able to produce a total of 180,338 vehicles and deliver a total of 184,800 cars.

As noted in a press release, Tesla produced no Model S or Model X during the first quarter, though it was able to sell 2,020 units of the flagship sedan and SUV until the end of March 2021. Tesla’s Model 3 and Model Y more than made up for the lack of Model S and Model X, however, with the company producing 180,338 units and delivering a total of 182,780 during the quarter.

With such figures, Tesla has effectively beaten Wall Street’s estimates. In the days leading up to the release of its Q1 2021 vehicle production and delivery report, analysts surveyed by FactSet estimated that Tesla would deliver about 162,000 vehicles in the first quarter. Even Tesla bulls such as Gene Munster of Loup Ventures and Pierre Ferragu of New Street Research had estimates that were in the same range.

Part of the reason behind Tesla’s strong numbers in the first quarter could be Gigafactory Shanghai, which is currently ramping the production of the Made-in-China Model Y. As noted by Tesla in its announcement, the Model Y is seeing some strong support in the local Chinese market, and the vehicle is still being ramped. Over the rest of the year, it would not be surprising if the Made-in-China Model Y, and Giga Shanghai for that matter, ends up playing a larger role in Tesla’s overall numbers.

Tesla’s Q1 2021 vehicle production and deliveries report could be viewed below.

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 2, 2021 – In the first quarter, we produced just over 180,000 vehicles and delivered nearly 185,000 vehicles. We are encouraged by the strong reception of the Model Y in China and are quickly progressing to full production capacity. The new Model S and Model X have also been exceptionally well received, with the new equipment installed and tested in Q1 and we are in the early stages of ramping production.

Production Deliveries Subject to operating lease accounting Model S/X – 2,020 6% Model 3/Y 180,338 182,780 7% Total 180,338 184,800 7%

Our net income and cash flow results will be announced along with the rest of our financial performance when we announce Q1 earnings. Our delivery count should be viewed as slightly conservative, as we only count a car as delivered if it is transferred to the customer and all paperwork is correct. Final numbers could vary by up to 0.5% or more. Tesla vehicle deliveries represent only one measure of the company’s financial performance and should not be relied on as an indicator of quarterly financial results, which depend on a variety of factors, including the cost of sales, foreign exchange movements and mix of directly leased vehicles.

