Tesla’s 2021 delivery guidance pushes new heights as Q1 Earnings Call approaches

Tesla’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) delivery guidance is increasing and bulls are becoming more convinced of a record 2021 following impressive Q1 2021 delivery and production figures. As the Q1 2021 Earnings Call is set to take off in just a few hours, bulls like Dan Ives of Wedbush, are putting in their last predictions for the call along with some revised guidance figures for the year as a whole.

Ives, a notable Tesla bull who has remained optimistic regarding the company’s full-year delivery guidance, is beginning to suspect that Tesla could surpass the initial projections that analysts have set for the automaker this year. Consensus estimates were around 800,000 deliveries for the year. However, Tesla announced in early April that it had successfully delivered 184,800 vehicles.

While that sounds low considering the full-year guidance would require at least 200,000 cars per quarter, Tesla accomplished this feat by delivering only two of its four available models: the Model 3 and Model Y made their way to customers in substantial figures. Meanwhile, the Model S and Model X “refresh” projects are being refined and are moving forward at a pace that isn’t necessarily what Tesla expected. However, the company may have wanted a few things revised with the two flagship vehicles, and the new design required a retooling of production lines at the Fremont factory where the cars are manufactured.

“I believe we could be starting to go towards 900,000,” says @DivesTech on $TSLA delivery numbers tonight. “I ultimately think this is just the next step in the stock going to $1,000 … we believe China, that’s the linchpin of their success.” pic.twitter.com/yo7er0otx9 — Squawk Box (@SquawkCNBC) April 26, 2021

With that being said, the Model S and Model X, while not incredibly important to Tesla’s overall growth, are still contributors to the company’s production and delivery figures. The absence of the two vehicles certainly sparked “what ifs” in the minds of Tesla investors. Demand seems to be relatively stable for the two cars with the new design. That, along with two new production facilities that have planned launch dates in 2021, is a contributing factor to some analysts revising their full-year guidance.

“Before, the line in the sand was really 800,000,” Ives said on Squawk Box earlier today. “Now, despite all of the skeptics, competition, chip shortage issues, I believe that we could now be starting to go toward 900,000.”

Tesla had its fair share of issues in Q1, and it still didn’t halt the momentum the company held at the tail end of 2020. As Ives mentioned, chip shortages, skeptical analysts, and increased competition did not keep Tesla from reporting a huge quarter in terms of delivery and production. With that being said, Tesla undoubtedly will encounter some bottlenecks throughout 2021 that are just unexpected events. Tesla’s response to what it encountered in Q1 was remarkable, and the automaker has plenty of evidence to back up claims that it will deliver closer to 900,000 cars in 2021.

“I ultimately think this is just the next step in the stock going toward $1,000,” Ives added.

Wall Street currently expects Tesla to report non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79 during the Q1 2021 Earnings Call that will take place later this evening. Additionally, Wall Street expects Tesla to report revenue of $10.29 billion.

Tesla’s first-quarter earnings call will be held tonight, Monday, April 26th, 2021, at 2:30 pm Pacific Time or 5:30 pm Eastern Time.

Disclosure: Joey Klender is a TSLA Shareholder.