Tesla-Samsung relationship lights up with headlight supply deal

Tesla and Samsung’s relationship together is becoming more ingrained and deeper with time. The two companies already share a partnership for Full Self-Driving chips and cameras, two items that Samsung already supplies to Tesla. Now, it is being reported that Samsung’s Smart Headlamps will now be making their way to Tesla vehicles, lighting up the partnership with even more momentum.

The Smart Headlamps from Samsung will be included with Tesla vehicles, Korea IT News confirmed yesterday. The Smart Headlamps are already in mass-production, and Tesla owners could see them installed in new vehicles very soon, the Korean media outlet added. After Samsung’s LED headlamps are modularized, they will be supplied to Tesla through Hella, a German auto parts manufacturer.

As previously mentioned, this is not the first partnership between Tesla and Samsung. The two companies share a relationship in the development of Full Self-Driving chips. Samsung produces these through a production facility in Austin, Texas. In January, it was announced that the two companies would be teaming up to develop a 5nm semiconductor for the Media Control Unit, or MCU, for its autonomous vehicle project.

Samsung Electro-Mechanics has been supplying car camera modules for Tesla vehicles since 2019, according to the Elec, but has had numerous partnerships with other automakers since 2012.

Interestingly, Tesla was reportedly looking to upgrade the headlights in Model 3 vehicles in December 2020. Hella, who will be supplying the Samsung headlights to Tesla, has an adaptive headlight system that gives more visibility in dark, challenging driving conditions. The adaptive headlight mechanism would increase the effectiveness of the headlamps on the Model 3 and Model Y. The Model 3 already has the highest rating for its headlights based on the IIHS’ assessment of the vehicle. Tesla seems to be trying to improve on perfection, making its cars even safer than they already are.

Tesla and Samsung’s relationship has flourished into a multiple item partnership for the two companies to feast over. The highly effective chips that Tesla already uses from Samsung have been coupled with some of the most robust engineering efforts in the world, as Tesla has already been established as the leader in self-driving vehicles. While Teslas are not fully autonomous currently, the automaker is surging quickly toward that goal.

H/t: DriveTeslaCA