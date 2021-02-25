Tesla halts Model 3 line at Fremont factory until March 7th: report

Tesla has halted its Model 3 production line at its California production plant, known more commonly as the Fremont factory, from February 22nd to March 7th, a report indicates.

Bloomberg reported that someone familiar with the matter indicated that Model 3 lines would be shut down for approximately two weeks, beginning on Monday and lasting until Sunday, March 7th. The person who gave Bloomberg this information wished to remain anonymous because the information is confidential and private.

The report indicated:

“Staff on a Model 3 production line in Fremont were told their line would be down from Feb. 22 until March 7, said the person, who asked not to be identified because the information is private. The workers were told they would be paid for Feb. 22 and Feb. 23 and not paid for Feb. 28, March 1, 2 and 3. They were advised to take vacation time, if they had it.”

The reasoning for the production halt is still unknown at this point. However, growing speculation over a shortage in semiconductors worldwide seems to be the primary reason, but it hasn’t been confirmed. During the Q4 2020 Earnings, Tesla did admit that there was a shortage and that it was “working extremely hard to manage” the situation moving forward. Tesla’s CFO, Zachary Kirkhorn, said that the shortage could cause non-permanent consequences for the automaker.

Kirkhorn said:

“Specifically for Q1, our volumes will have the benefit of early Model Y ramp in Shanghai, However, S and X production will be low due to the transition to the newly architected products. Additionally, we’re working extremely hard to manage through the global semiconductor shortage as well as port capacity, which may have a temporary impact. We will continue to invest heavily in supercharging and service capacity while driving reductions on cost, including open as a percentage of revenue. Global demand continues to outpace production, and we’re moving as quickly as we can with a focus on the long term.”

The Model 3 line at Fremont is responsible for producing Tesla’s most popular car. The all-electric sedan combines affordability with performance and adequate range ratings to offer consumers some of the best bang-for-your-buck EV features available on the market today. Additionally, Tesla has been refining Fremont for years, working on adding new production lines, updating equipment, improving upon some facilities inside the plant, and expand the overall footprint of the factory to allow for more widescale production.

The Fremont Factory still is Tesla’s most robust performer in terms of production output. The company’s figures suggest around 600,000 vehicles annually can be built at the facility in Northern California: 500,000 of them being Model 3 and Model Y vehicles. The remaining 100,000 are Model S and Model X cars, which CEO Elon Musk has said in the past are still built for “sentimental reasons.”