Tesla Q2 2022 results: Record production month in face of supply chain and Shanghai shutdown

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) announced this morning that it delivered 254,695 vehicles in 2022’s second quarter, falling just below consensus estimates of 256,700 from the Street and 263,000 from FactSet. Tesla produced 258,580 vehicles in Q1.

“In the second quarter, we produced over 258,000 vehicles and delivered over 254,000 vehicles, despite ongoing supply chain challenges and factory shutdowns beyond our control,” the automaker said in a press release. “June 2022 was the highest vehicle production month in Tesla’s history.”

16,162 units of the Model S and Model X flagship vehicles were delivered, while the Model 3 and Model Y accounted for 238,533 deliveries in Q2.

Tesla battled severely disadvantageous market conditions to still recover and deliver a strong quarter. In April, Tesla’s Chinese production plant, Gigafactory Shanghai, was shut down for three weeks due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the region. The facility returned to full strength in May after reopening.

The automaker also recovered thanks to a spirited effort at Fremont and Berlin. The Northern California plant recorded its highest production figures in early June, setting a record for units built in a week. Additionally, Gigafactory Berlin in Germany managed to reach a 1,000 unit output for the first time in its short production history.

In terms of Tesla’s yearly production figures, it is still well on pace to deliver over 1,000,000 units for the first time as a company after falling just short last year with only 936,000 deliveries between just Fremont and Shanghai. With Gigafactory Texas and Gigafactory Berlin ramping production quickly and Shanghai back to full strength, Tesla will look toward Q3 2022 to rebound its momentum and start a new streak of quarterly delivery growth. Q2 2022 marks the first time in 10 quarters that the automaker was not able to increase deliveries.

