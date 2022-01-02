Tesla crushes expectations by wrapping up 2021 with 936k vehicle deliveries

By

Tesla has released its fourth-quarter and full-year vehicle production and delivery report, and it is quite incredible. Over the course of 2021, Tesla produced an extremely impressive 930,422 vehicles. Full-year deliveries were even more insane, with the EV maker completing 936,172 handovers during the year.

As per the company’s report, Tesla produced a total of 24,390 Model S and Model X and 906,032 Model 3 and Model Y in 2021. Among the 936,172 vehicles delivered, 24,964 were Model S and Model X and 911,208 were Model 3 and Model Y. The numbers prove the strength of vehicles like the Model 3 and Model Y in their respective segments, as both vehicles received multiple price adjustments over the year.

Production & deliveries in Q4 exceeded 300k vehicles https://t.co/xE7LnWG0va — Tesla (@Tesla) January 2, 2022

The fourth quarter’s results are nothing to scoff at either. In Q4 2021, Tesla produced a total of 305,840 vehicles comprised of 13,109 Model S and Model X and 292,731 Model 3 and Model Y. Tesla also delivered a total of 308,600 vehicles comprised of 11,750 Model S and Model X and 296,850 Model 3 and Model Y.

Tesla’s Q4 and FY 2021 production and delivery results are pretty amazing, and they easily beat consensus estimates from analysts. FactSet consensus pointed to Tesla delivering 267,000 vehicles in the fourth quarter and 897,000 for the full year of 2021.

Tesla easily beats consensus estimates on Q4 and 2021 deliveries. $TSLA Delivered 308,600 in Q4 vs. estimate of 267K and 936,172 for 2021 vs the Factset consensus of 897K — Phil LeBeau (@Lebeaucarnews) January 2, 2022

Needless to say, Tesla had an extremely successful 2021. This was despite headwinds such as a chip shortage, a supply chain crisis, and an increasing number of competition from both new EV makers and veteran automakers. The coming year would likely be even better for Tesla, as the company is still looking to optimize its operations in Giga Shanghai while commencing vehicle production in Giga Berlin and Gigafactory Texas.

Below is Tesla’s Q4 and FY 2021 vehicle production and delivery report.

AUSTIN, Texas, January 2, 2022 – In the fourth quarter, we achieved production of more than 305,000 vehicles and deliveries of over 308,000 vehicles. In 2021, we delivered over 936,000 vehicles.

Thank you to all of our customers, employees, suppliers, shareholders and supporters who helped us achieve a great year.

Q4 2021

Production Deliveries Subject to operating lease accounting Model S/X 13,109 11,750 17% Model 3/Y 292,731 296,850 5% Total 305,840 308,600 5%

2021

Production Deliveries Model S/X 24,390 24,964 Model 3/Y 906,032 911,208 Total 930,422 936,172

***************

Our net income and cash flow results will be announced along with the rest of our financial performance when we announce Q4 earnings. Our delivery count should be viewed as slightly conservative, as we only count a car as delivered if it is transferred to the customer and all paperwork is correct. Final numbers could vary by up to 0.5% or more. Tesla vehicle deliveries represent only one measure of the company’s financial performance and should not be relied on as an indicator of quarterly financial results, which depend on a variety of factors, including the cost of sales, foreign exchange movements and mix of directly leased vehicles.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to [email protected] to give us a heads up.

Tesla crushes expectations by wrapping up 2021 with 936k vehicle deliveries