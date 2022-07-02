Tesla’s Q2 Earnings Call set for July 20

By

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) said it would announce its Earnings for the second quarter of 2022 on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Tesla will first release a Shareholder Deck at market close, which will then be followed by the company’s Earnings Call at around 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Following Tesla’s announcement of 254,695 deliveries in Q2, which was finished by a record month of production in June, the automaker also announced that its financial results for the second quarter of 2022 would be posted after market close on July 20.

Despite the drop in vehicle deliveries compared to Q1 2022, there will not be a widespread focus on why Tesla was not able to increase vehicle deliveries in the second quarter. The decrease was caused by a three-week shutdown at the company’s Shanghai production plant in China, which was halted in April due to an outbreak of COVID-19 in the region.

Instead, analysts and investors may want to know how Tesla will avoid the continuing supply chain issues that have plagued carmakers for nearly two years, and how it plans to navigate toward recapturing a delivery number of between 1.3 and 1.7 million units this year.

Tesla is still on pace to deliver over 1,000,000 units for the first time in company history in 2022, as it managed to reach 936,000 units in 2021.

Tesla rebounded from the Shanghai shutdown with a string of strong months and positive production metrics. CEO Elon Musk confirmed in June that Gigafactory Berlin had built 1,000 units in a week for the first time, and the Fremont Factory in Northern California set a weekly production record around the same time.

It is currently unknown if CEO Elon Musk will be on the call, as he announced last year that he will only be joining Earnings if Tesla has a significant announcement to make.

Disclosure: Joey Klender is a TSLA Shareholder.

