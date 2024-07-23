Tesla Q2 2024 earnings results: TSLA beats revenue, misses EPS estimates

By

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) posted its Q2 2024 earnings report after markets closed today. The results, which were discussed in the Q2 2024 Update Letter, were released after the closing bell on Wednesday, July 23, 2024.

During the second quarter, Tesla produced 410,831 vehicles and delivered 443,956 vehicles worldwide, comprised of 422,405 Model 3 sedans and Model Y crossovers. In comparison, Wall Street analysts expected Tesla to report 438,019 vehicle deliveries.

The following is a quick overview of Tesla’s Q2 2024 earnings results.

REVENUE

In the second quarter of 2024, Tesla posted total revenues of $25.5 billion, with automotive revenues at $19.878 billion. FactSet consensus pointed to Tesla posting revenue of $24.5 billion in Q2 2024, while Zacks estimated Tesla to report $25.13 billion in revenue.

Overall, Tesla’s total revenue increased 2% year-over-year, thanks in part to factors such as growth in the company’s energy generation and storage business, Cybertruck deliveries, and higher regulatory credit revenue, among others.

EARNINGS PER SHARE

Tesla’s non-GAAP earnings per share for the second quarter of 2024 was listed at $0.52, while GAAP EPS for Q2 2024 was listed at $0.42. In comparison, FactSet consensus suggested that Tesla would see earnings per share of $0.61 and Zacks expected quarterly earnings of $0.62 per share.

PROFITABILITY

Tesla posted $1.6 billion GAAP operating income in Q2 after restructuring and other charges of $600 million. The electric vehicle maker saw $1.5 billion in GAAP net income and $1.8 billion non-GAAP net income in Q2 2024.

Tesla noted that its operating income decreased year-over-year to $1.6 billion in Q2, resulting in a 6.3% operating margin. This was due in part to reduced S3XY vehicle ASP, restructuring charges, and an increase in operating expenses largely driven by AI projects, to name a few.

CASH

Tesla’s quarter-end cash, cash equivalents, and investments in the second quarter of 2024 was $30.7 billion. The company noted that the sequential increase of $3.9 billion was the result of positive free cash flow of $1.3 billion, which was, in turn, driven by an inventory decrease of $1.8 billion and partially offset by AI infrastructure capex of $600 million in Q2 2024.

Tesla, however, highlighted that it has “sufficient liquidity to fund our product roadmap, long-term capacity expansion plans, and other expenses.” The company also noted that it “will manage the business such that we maintain a strong balance sheet during this uncertain period.”

Below is Tesla’s Q2 2024 Update Letter.

