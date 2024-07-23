Rivian R2 has over 100,000 pre-orders ‘and climbing,’ says executive

By

Rivian has garnered over 100,000 pre-orders “and climbing” for the company’s upcoming R2 line, according to a recent statement from one executive.

During Rivian’s third annual Family and Friends Day event at its factory in Normal, Illinois, on Sunday, VP of Manufacturing Tim Fallon said the company had “well over” 100,000 pre-orders for the R2, as detailed in a report from local outlet WGLT. He also highlighted recent production upgrades at the plant that have increased output by 30 percent ahead of R2 production.

“We’re well over a 100,000 pre-orders for R2, and those continue to climb — and they really climb organically,” Fallon said. “As we really push R1 and R1 gen 2 and continue to get our current product out there, the R2 continues to increase in pre-orders.”

He also highlighted efforts to make the Normal facility net-zero emissions, noting that the company had recently begun generating wind power at the facility.

In March, Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe noted that the R2 had received over 68,000 pre-orders, just about 24 hours after the electric vehicle (EV) maker unveiled the platform. The R2 is expected to be a slightly smaller, more affordable version of the current R1 lineup, set to be priced around $45,000.

Rivian is aiming to start deliveries of the R2 line in 2026, ahead of introducing yet another line, the R3, thereafter. The automaker is currently preparing for the R2 launch, and for production of the EV at its Illinois facility.

Volkswagen recently announced it would invest $5 billion into Rivian, set to help bolster the EV maker financially as it prepares for the R2. It’s not the first time a major automaker has invested in the company, as Ford also heavily invested in Rivian after the company went public in 2021. Following this, Ford ended up selling off much of its stake as the EV maker’s shares were underperforming.

The partnership between Volkswagen and Rivian is supposed to help the former with the development of a software and a zonal electronics platform, while the latter is aiming to reach a wider global market through Volkswagen’s network.

