Tesla releases Q2 2024 vehicle safety report

Tesla has released its Q2 2024 vehicle safety report. The report hints that Teslas are still among the safest cars on the road today, and this is in no small part due to the safety provided by innovations such as Autopilot and Full Self-Driving.

As per Tesla, it believes that a “unique combination of passive safety, active safety, and automated driver assistance is crucial for keeping not just Tesla drivers and passengers safe, but all drivers on the road.” This combination seems to be working for the company as the Model S, Model 3, Model X, and Model Y have achieved among the lowest overall probability of injury of any vehicles ever tested by the United States’ New Car Assessment Program.

Tesla’s combination of passive and active safety features and advanced driver-assist systems seemed to have made a difference in the second quarter of 2024. As per Tesla’s Q2 vehicle safety report, it recorded one crash for every 6.88 million miles driven in which Autopilot technology was used. For Tesla drivers who were not using Autopilot, one crash was recorded for every 1.45 million miles driven. Recent data from the NHTSA and FHWA indicates that in the U.S., one crash was recorded for every 670,000 miles of driving.

“In the 2nd quarter, we recorded one crash for every 6.88 million miles driven in which drivers were using Autopilot technology. For drivers who were not using Autopilot technology, we recorded one crash for every 1.45 million miles driven. By comparison, the most recent data available from NHTSA and FHWA (from 2022) shows that in the United States there was an automobile crash approximately every 670,000 miles,” Tesla wrote in its vehicle safety report.

Tesla also shared its vehicle fire incident data. As per the electric vehicle maker, between 2012 and 2022, about one Tesla vehicle fire event happened for every 130 million miles traveled. This is notably less than the NFPA and U.S. Department of Transportation’s data, which indicated that one vehicle fire occurs in the United States for every 18 million miles traveled. Tesla noted that its vehicle fire data is actually quite conservative as it includes “fire events that are caused by structure fires, wildfires, arson, and other causes unrelated to the vehicle.”

