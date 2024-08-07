By

China warned Canada against imposing 100% tariffs on its electric vehicle (EV) imports.

Canada is considering new tariffs on Chinese-made EV imports similar to those in the United States. China argues that Canada would be sacrificing normal trade between the two countries if it imposed similar tariffs.

“Canada has no reason to impose tariffs on Chinese EVs at the risk of harming normal China-Canada economic exchanges since the volume of EV trade between the two countries is low,” Liu Dan told the Global Times. Liu is a research fellow at the Center for Regional Country Studies at Guangdong University of Foreign Studies.

Canada has been contemplating tariffs for China-made EV imports for some time. The Canadian government has sought public opinion and the advice of businesses and groups that would be directly affected by the tariffs.

Recently, Canada’s largest labor union, Unifor, demanded tariffs be imposed on EVs and components from China. The labor union asked for 100% tariffs on EV imports from China. It also asked for tariffs on batteries and battery materials from China.

Canada’s Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister, Christie Freeland, believes geopolitics and geoeconomics have returned. She thinks Canada will play a more critical role in the United States.

“It seems that the Trudeau government has not figured out which one is more important for Canada—its national interests or its identity as a US ally,” added Liu.

