Tesla Q4 deliveries teased with 12 export ships to Asia and Europe

With nearly two months left in the fourth quarter and the year, Tesla is showing no signs of letting up. Tesla seems fired up to achieve another quarter of stellar delivery numbers, even though the company has already surpassed its 2020 numbers, which were a record in their own right.

Tesla export ship trackers have identified at least 12 ships traveling to Europe and Asia for Q4, delivering vehicles from the Fremont Factory and Giga Shanghai. Two of the identified Tesla ships are carrying cars from Fremont to Asia. The other 10 Tesla ships are traveling from Shanghai to Europe, likely loaded with Made-in-China (MIC) Model 3 and Model Y vehicles.

Both of Tesla’s factories seem to be very busy as the year comes to a close. Recent drone footage of Giga Shanghai revealed the factory’s full holding lot with car carriers waiting to be loaded. Since it’s still early in the quarter, the cars spotted in Giga Shanghai’s holding lots are likely intended for export.

The factory usually focuses on producing export cars for the first two months in a quarter. Giga Shanghai will probably start making cars for the Chinese market as December nears.

A video of the Fremont Factory released a few days ago revealed that Tesla’s original facility in the United States isn’t holding back either. Car carriers were weaving in and out of the facility, on their way to get loaded or to make deliveries. Fremont seems filled to the brim with vehicles as well. Some Model S and Model X refresh units were even sighted at several sections of the Fremont Factory.

Tesla has steadily increased its delivery numbers throughout the year. In the first quarter, the company delivered 184,800 vehicles, comprised of just Model 3 and Model Y vehicles. Tesla was experiencing some supply challenges with the Model S and Model X lines at the time.

By Q2, Tesla started Model S Plaid deliveries, which contributed a little to its final delivery numbers of 201,250. Tesla delivered 241,300 vehicles in the third quarter. The company has delivered 627,350 cars so far this year.

Tesla Q4 deliveries teased with 12 export ships to Asia and Europe