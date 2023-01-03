Tesla Q4 and FY 2022 Earnings Call set for January 25

By

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has scheduled its Q4 and FY 2022 earnings call on January 25, 2023. The earnings call comes a few weeks after the release of Tesla’s Q4 and FY vehicle delivery and production report.

Tesla reported a total of 1,313,851 million vehicle deliveries for the year, comprised of 66,705 Model S/X and 1,247,146 Model 3/Y. A total of 1,369,611 cars, comprised of 71,177 Model S/X and 1,298,434 Model 3/Y were also produced in 2022.

After markets close on the 25th, Tesla will be releasing its Q4 and FY 2022 Update Letter, which will be accessible on the company’s Investor Relations website. The actual Q4 and FY 2022 earnings call will be held at 4:30 p.m. Central Time (5:30 p.m. Eastern Time). Similar to previous earnings calls, the event would be live-streamed.

Tesla’s Q4 2022 results missed the Street’s expectations, so sentiments might be quite negative in the lead-up to the earnings call. Tesla, however, noted in a press release that the company’s vehicle deliveries only comprise a part of the EV maker’s overall financial performance.

“Our net income and cash flow results will be announced along with the rest of our financial performance when we announce Q4 and full-year 2022 earnings. Tesla vehicle deliveries represent only one measure of the company’s financial performance and should not be relied on as an indicator of quarterly financial results, which depend on a variety of factors, including the cost of sales, foreign exchange movements, and mix of directly leased vehicles,” Tesla wrote.

The fourth quarter earnings call will likely set the stage for Tesla’s goals in 2023. The company has a packed schedule this year with the Cybertruck’s initial production, the Model 3 revamp, the acceleration of 4680 production, and the ramping of all its gigafactories. An update on the potential headwinds that Tesla would be facing this 2023 would likely be discussed by company executives as well.

Disclosure: I own TSLA shares.

I’d appreciate tips about any of the projects mentioned in this article. Contact me at maria@teslarati.com or via Twitter @Writer_01001101.

Tesla Q4 and FY 2022 Earnings Call set for January 25