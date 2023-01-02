By

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has posted its fourth quarter and full-year 2022 vehicle delivery and production report. As per the electric vehicle maker, it was able to produce a total of 439,701 and deliver 405,278 vehicles in the fourth quarter.

Specifically, Tesla was able to produce 20,613 Model S and Model X and 419,088 Model 3 and Model Y in Q4 2022. The company was also able to deliver 17,147 Model S and Model X and 388,131 Model 3 and Model Y in the last three months of the year. The Tesla Semi, which had its first deliveries in early December, was not included in the list.

With this in mind, Tesla has been able to produce a total of 1,369,611 vehicles in 2022. The company also delivered a total of 1,313,851 cars for the full year. These are new records, equating to an increase of about 40% year-over-year for vehicle deliveries and a 47% increase year-over-year in production.

Tesla summarized its Q4 and FY 2022 results in a press release:

“In 2022, vehicle deliveries grew 40% YoY to 1.31 million while production grew 47% YoY to 1.37 million. We continued to transition towards a more even regional mix of vehicle builds which again led to a further increase in cars in transit at the end of the quarter. Thank you to all of our customers, employees, suppliers, shareholders and supporters who helped us achieve a great 2022 in light of significant COVID and supply chain related challenges throughout the year.”

For context, Wall Street was expecting Tesla to deliver about 417,957 vehicles in Q4 2022, comprised of 19,211 Model S and Model X and 396,147 Model 3 and Model Y, as per a message from Tesla IR Head Martin Viecha. The analysts also expected Tesla to deliver 1,325,161 vehicles in 2022, comprised of 68,726 Model S and Model X; 1,254,935 Model 3 and Model Y; and 11 “other” vehicles, which corresponds to the Tesla Semi, which had its first delivery event in early December.

Below was Wall Street’s final estimates for Tesla’s Q4 and FY 2022 vehicle delivery and production results.

While Tesla’s Q4 2022 miss would likely result in TSLA shares being punished again, IR Head Martin Viecha noted in a recent Twitter post that he is proud of the electric vehicle maker’s team nonetheless. “~440k cars made and ~405k delivered in Q4. Delivery growth of 40% and production growth of 47% in 2022. All things considered…I’m super proud of the team for this result. A smoother delivery pattern will require more vehicles in transit, which is why production > deliveries,” Viecha wrote.

Disclosure: I am long TSLA.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Tesla (TSLA) Q4 and FY 2022 deliveries reach new highs, but below analyst expectations