Tesla Megapack-powered project at Queensland Green Power Hub given green light for construction

A Tesla Megapack-powered project being developed by Neoen at Queensland Green Power Hub has been given the green light for construction. This marks Neoen’s fourth big battery system in Australia and will bring Neoen’s total battery capacity in operation or under construction around the world to over 6 GW. Neoen plans to achieve 10 GW by 2025.

The France-based renewable energy project developer announced in late December that notices to proceed were issued to Tesla and UGL to begin construction of its 200 megawatt/400 MWh Western Downs Battery which will utilize Tesla Megapack battery systems.

Consisting of Tesla Megapack systems, the battery will leverage the existing infrastructure of the company’s Western Downs Green Power Hub. Part of the infrastructure includes a 460 MWp solar farm that is almost complete.

The battery system will be located next to the Western Downs substation, with Powerlink delivering the connection works. Neoen said that the battery would help stabilize and modernize the Queensland grid and perform a range of critical roles, which include firming renewables, providing frequency services, and transmission network support.

Support from the Australian Renewable Energy Agency’s (ARENA) Large Scale Battery Storage Funding Round will equip the battery with grid-forming inverter technology, which will allow it to provide the needed system stability services that are normally provided by synchronous generation such as coal and gas.

ARENA CEO, Darren Miller emphasized the importance of the role battery storage provides in the transition to renewable energy. Xavier Barbaro, Neoen’s CEO, added that the company is proud of the new storage asset and pointed out that it will be the most powerful battery in Queensland.

“Neoen now holds a global storage portfolio of 842 MW / 1341 MWh. It also takes our total capacity past 6 GW in operation or under construction around the world – giving us confidence in our ability to reach 10 GW by 2025.”

He also added that the Western Downs Green Power Hub would be the largest operating solar farm in Australia. The battery will bring Neoen’s Australian battery storage portfolio to 776 MW/1279 MWh in operation or under construction.

Neoen has three other big batteries in Australia, and they are:

300 MW / 450 MWh Victorian Big Battery (Geelong)

150 MW / 193.5 MWh Hornsdale Power Reserve (Tesla Big Battery, South Australia)

100 MW / 200 MWh Capital Battery (Australian Capital Territory – under construction)

In December, Tesla confirmed that its Megapack factory in Lathrop, California, is capable of producing 10,000 Megapack units per year. Elon Musk has noted several times that Tesla Energy has the potential to be larger than its EV business. The Tesla Megapack being sold out until Q3 2024 seems to line up in agreement with his earlier statements.

