Tesla has quietly added three new climate settings to its vehicles with a new Software Update, one of which will make phone calls more enjoyable without having to touch any controls.
Tesla’s climate control system is one of the most robust and advanced in any vehicle available on the market. Everything from cabin pre-conditioning to Dog Mode to the use of a heat pump, which helps fight range loss in the winter, is available on a Tesla.
However, the company is always improving its vehicles through Over-the-Air Software Updates. Most recently, Tesla rolled out Software Version 2024.26.1, which features a few new features that make the HVAC more advanced than ever before.
Schedule Charge and Pre-Conditioning
According to Not a Tesla App, Tesla has updated its Charging and Pre-Conditioning features with a scheduled feature that will allow owners to pick a predetermined time to perform these tasks.
The site writes:
“From the redesigned menu or the Tesla mobile app, schedule charging or preconditioning for your vehicle. You can select a location, schedule a one-off, repeat specific times or days of the week, and also control when charging starts and stops.
To schedule your charge and precondition, tap Controls > Schedule.”
Redesigned Climate Panel
Tesla is rolling out a new, easier-to-navigate climate panel that will make selecting comfort settings less of a task.
Some owners have complained about the fact that making adjustments to the vehicle’s temperature or where the air is coming from can be difficult to do while driving.
Tesla listened and is making the panel more streamlined.
Auto Reduction During Phone Call
Perhaps one of the most logical features, which is now available in Tesla vehicles, is the automatic reduction of fan speed when a phone call is initiated.
Ambient noise can be loud with cabin A/C running, and it can make phone calls difficult to execute.
Now, when in Auto, the A/C will automatically lower to reduce the sound during a phone call, making it easier to talk and listen.
I’d love to hear from you! If you have any comments, concerns, or questions, please email me at joey@teslarati.com. You can also reach me on Twitter @KlenderJoey, or if you have news tips, you can email us at tips@teslarati.com.