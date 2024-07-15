Tesla shareholders want the Board to increase Elon Musk’s security budget

By

Tesla shareholders have put together a letter to the company’s board to increase Elon Musk’s security budget, after the CEO highlighted two individuals with guns who had targeted him in the past several months.

Calls for increased security at Tesla and for Musk circulated widely online on Saturday, following the attempted assassination of former President and presidential candidate Donald Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania. Musk detailed several criticisms of the involved Secret Service team, along with highlighting two people with guns who had targeted him in the preceding months.

On Sunday, Shareholder Alexandra Merz (known as Tesla Boomer Mama on X) shared a letter to the Tesla Board of Directors in support of boosting Musk’s security budget, along with those of the board, employees, and facilities. Hours after the letter was shared, Merz reported that there were already 3,000 participants who had signed on board.

The shareholder letter will be open until Tuesday, and you can find it here. Musk also responded to the news on Monday morning:

“We are writing to you on behalf of a the undersigned group of concerned shareholders regarding the security measures currently in place for Elon Musk, the Board members, Tesla employees, and company site,” the letter reads.

“While we recognize that the Board and management are best positioned to make detailed operational decisions, we wish to express our strong support for an increased security budget. We believe that protecting the human capital and physical assets of Tesla is paramount to the company’s continued success and innovation.”

The letter also notes that the shareholders aren’t looking to choose particular security policies and protocols, but rather, they simply intend to express support for putting added resources into those areas. The undersigned shareholders note that they believe in the Board’s judgment as far as the appropriate security measures to take.

In his brief account of the assassination attempts, Musk said that two individuals on separate occasions within the last eight months had been arrested with guns roughly 20 minutes away from Tesla’s Gigafactory Texas.

Musk also discussed the attempts during Tesla’s 2024 Annual Shareholder Meeting last month, after one investor expressed similar concerns to the above letter.

“Yeah, so we actually did have two homicidal maniacs in the last roughly seven months come to aspirationally try to kill me, and a bunch of other people,” Musk said. “So it’s not just me. And then there wasn’t like an actual issue that they articulated, they were just in the homicidal maniac career, so I do need to be kind of careful.”

