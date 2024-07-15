Tesla details Model Y subsidy match program in the Netherlands

By

Tesla has shared details of a new subsidy match program in the Netherlands, which is temporarily being offered on select pre-configured Model Y units.

On Monday, Tesla shared the new program in a post on X, saying that it will match the Subsidy Scheme for Electric Passenger Cars for Private Individuals (SEPP) of €2,950 (~$3,215) on pre-configured Model Y rear-wheel-drive (RWD) vehicles. The promotion is now available for Netherlands buyers who place their orders between July 9 and August 31, along with taking delivery before September 30.

You can see Tesla’s pre-configured Model Y RWD units in the Netherlands here, as found on its inventory website.

Tesla’s Model Y initially gained eligibility for the SEPP subsidy last year, after price cuts brought the RWD model into the eligibility range of between €12,000 and €45,000 (~$13,078 to ~$49,041). In March, Tesla increased Model Y prices across Europe, once again bringing the RWD out of the price range needed to qualify for the subsidy.

Under the current promo, however, Tesla is essentially re-introducing the same savings as the subsidy would for a limited time, so buyers don’t have to miss out on the lowered price.

Tesla launched a fourth Model Y configuration in Europe in April, adding a Long Range version to the base-level RWD. In the U.S., Tesla also launched the RWD Long Range, though it dropped the original base-level RWD—unlike in Europe, where you can purchase both.

The Netherlands is an important market for Tesla, as evidenced in part by the country being one of the first to see Supercharger stations opened to all electric vehicle (EV) brands in 2022, and being a part of the program’s early pilot.

In 2023, the Netherlands reported 13,714 Model Y registrations, giving the electric SUV around 17 percent of the total EV market share in the country. Tesla was the EV leader in the Netherlands, garnering an 8.3-percent market share across its lineup.

What are your thoughts? Let me know at zach@teslarati.com, find me on X at @zacharyvisconti, or send us tips at tips@teslarati.com.

Tesla details Model Y subsidy match program in the Netherlands