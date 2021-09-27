Tesla’s Elon Musk confirms increased investment, R&D efforts in China

By

Elon Musk briefly appeared during the opening ceremony of the 2021 World Internet Conference in Wuzhen, China recently. During his appearance via video, Musk confirmed that Tesla would increase investment and R&D efforts in China.

“Tesla will continue to expand our investment and R&D efforts in China. Tesla hopes to contribute to build a digitized future of shared benefits, responsibilities, and governance,” he said.

Last month, Tesla China’s R&D Center was reportedly nearing completion. The R&D Center will be designing the prototype of Tesla’s highly-anticipated $25,000 car.

The EV automaker’s career page reveals that Tesla China has opened several jobs for its R&D Center. Currently, the R&D Center has opened the positions listed below.

An Operations Specialist/Lab Expert

An R&D Operations Specialist/Expert Prototype Shop

A Test Equipment/Maintenance Technician

A Program Manager for R&D process and tooling development

2 R&D Engineers for the Interior trim team

The conference’s theme was a move “towards a new era of digital civilization” and “working together to build a community within a shared future in cyberspace.” Keeping with the theme, Musk answered a few questions about artificial intelligence, digital technology, and data security.

One of the questions Musk answered asked about his perspective on data security in relation to intelligent and connected vehicles (ICV).

“I believed data protection is not only an issue of one single company but should be a mutual effort for all industry players. [Tesla] is working with regulators on finding the best solution for data security,” Elon Musk replied to the question.

China passed a sweeping new data privacy law on August 20, called the Personal Information Protection Law of the People’s Republic of China (PIPL). China’s data privacy law, slated to take effect on November 1, was modeled after the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Musk elaborated even further and said: “Tesla has set up a data center in China to localize all data generated from our business [in China], including production, sales, service, and charging.”

Musk clarified that all personally identifiable information is securely stored in China. Tesla does not usually transfer data overseas. Data is transferred overseas in very rare cases, such as for spare part orders, only after it is approved for transfer internationally.

“My frank observation is that China spends a lot of resources and efforts applying the latest digital technologies in different industries, including the automobile industry, making China a global digitalization,” Musk said.

Watch Elon Musk’s full appearance at the conference below!

