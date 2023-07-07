By

Tesla rolled out an updated referral program for Model Y and Model 3 vehicles in the United States and China.

On Thursday, July 6, 2023, Tesla rolled out an updated referral program in the United States for new Model 3 and Model Y orders. Tesla owners whose friends use their referral link will now receive $500 off their purchase price and 3 months of Full Self-Driving Capability. They will also receive 10,000 referral credits.

Tesla also offers a referral program for new Model S and Model X purchases. Tesla owners will receive $1,000 off their purchase price and 3 months of Full Self-Driving Capability if their friends use their referral link. They will also receive 20,000 referral credits.

Last month, Tesla also rolled out a referral program for solar panels or Solar Roof orders. Tesla Energy customers can receive $500 off their purchase price and 9,000 referral credits through their referral links.

Tesla China Cash Rewards Program

Based on Tesla’s official Weibo account, the US-based automaker plans to enhance its cash rewards program in China. The cash rewards would amount to 3,500 yuan ($483). Existing Tesla owners will also receive free use of Enhanced Autopilot for 90 days.

Tesla’s cash rewards in China work like its referral program in the United States. Existing Tesla owners who recommend the company’s cars to others may receive cash rewards if the transaction ends with a vehicle sale.

Tesla’s enhanced cash rewards will apply to the Model 3 and Model Y. The update to China’s referral program comes right after Tesla signed a truce with 16 other Chinese automakers to end the EV price war.

Tesla boosts referral program in the United States and China