Tesla Roadster gets an update from Elon Musk, and you’ll be waiting

By

Elon Musk gave an update on the development of the Tesla Roadster and it appears that reservation holders will be waiting longer for it, but that’s not much of a surprise.

The Tesla Roadster continues to be one of the most elusive products in Tesla’s lineup, and it seems that those people who have put the $50,000 deposit, or won it through the Referral Program years ago, will be waiting.

CEO Elon Musk said on a Twitter Spaces yesterday that the Roadster will reach production by the end of 2024, as the final design and engineering of the vehicle will be completed by the end of this year.

“We are certainly testing the patience of our reservation holders,” Musk remarked, which is a bit of an understatement considering how many times the vehicle has been delayed.

First unveiled in 2017, the Tesla Roadster was a surprise addition to the Semi event in November of that year. The concept of the vehicle was to truly revolutionize that of the EV and make driving a gas car “feel like a steam engine with a side of quiche,” Musk said.

Nevertheless, the car is still in development and has been for several years, and after it has been slated to begin production for several years, Tesla has always pushed it back, citing other priorities.

Most recently, the Roadster was pushed back because Tesla has a large goal for its yearly production in 2023. The vehicle is going to be extremely low volume and will not necessarily contribute to Tesla’s goal of transitioning the world to sustainable energy. However, it is something that many people would agree is definitely a cherry on top of Tesla’s other efforts to develop mass-market cars.

The large production goal that Tesla has set out for this year will require the ultimate attention of the automaker to its biggest contributors, the Model 3 and Model Y. The Roadster simply does not fit into this mold.

Undeniably, the Roadster will be a huge hit when it begins production and Tesla starts deliveries. Until then, it remains an elusive and incredibly sought-after vehicle that will undoubtedly cater to those with a thirst for speed and adrenaline.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with tips! Email us at tips@teslarati.com, or you can email me directly at joey@teslarati.com.

Tesla Roadster gets an update from Elon Musk, and you’ll be waiting