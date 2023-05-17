Elon Musk sets expectations for next-gen Tesla Roadster production

By

The Tesla Roadster was originally teased a few years ago alongside the Tesla Semi. The next-gen Tesla Roadster’s official launch remains a mystery, even though Tesla already delivered the first Semi class-8 trucks to PepsiCo

When asked directly about updates on the next-gen Tesla Roadster, Elon Musk noted that it was a fair, reasonable question.

“We expect to complete the engineering and design of the next-gen Tesla Roadster this year,” he replied. “Hopefully, start production—and this is not a commitment—but hopefully start production next year.”

Over the years, the company has pointed out that the next-gen Roadster is not quite the priority, but it is a vehicle to be excited about. Musk reiterated these points during the 2023 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting.

“As you alluded to, [the Roadster is] not even the icing on the cake. It’s the cherry on the icing on the cake. [The next-gen Roadster] is definitely not going to be a huge contributor, it will be a modest contributor to profitability, but it will be sick,” Musk added.

Since the next-gen Roadster was first seen on the tarmac coming out of a Semi, Tesla has worked hard to grow as an EV maker in an auto industry dominated by fossil-fuel cars. Presently, Tesla has made a name for itself in the global automobile market and has influenced legacy OEMs to transition to electric—largely thanks to the Model 3 and Model Y’s performances and affordability.

Tesla has also added a lot to its plate recently, including Cybertruck production preparations, getting the all-electric class 8 Semi on the highway, and starting development on the humanoid robot Optimus. With so many challenges through the years—like the COVID pandemic and scaling production by establishing more gigafactories—new Tesla Roadster’s development has taken a back seat. But Tesla has clearly not abandoned the project.

