TSLA bull ARK Invest shared predictions for the potential launch date for Tesla’s robotaxi fleet.

The global asset manager used its updated Monte Carlo model to provide a range of potential launch dates for Tesla’s robotaxi fleet. ARK Invest believes in the best-case scenario, Tesla’s robotaxi fleet will launch by Q4 2023. The worst-case scenario is that the Tesla robotaxi fleet will be launched in 2030. The long-time TSLA bull predicted that the first year of Tesla’s robotaxi commercialization would also likely happen in late 2024, depending on certain variables.

To sum everything up, ARK Invest predicts the earliest the Tesla robotaxi fleet could launch is later this year. If the EV automaker doesn’t launch its robotaxi fleet this year, the next most likely launch date is late 2024. In the unlikely event that Murphy’s law hits and everything that can go wrong does go wrong, the Tesla robotaxi fleet could launch in 2030.

ARK Invest strongly believes that Tesla’s robotaxi business has far more potential than its automotive sales business.

“Tesla’s prospective robotaxi business line is a key driver, contributing 67% of expected enterprise value and 64% of expected EBITDA in 2027,” noted ARK in its recently published report. “Across our simulation set, electric vehicles account for 47% of revenues in 2027, at substantially lower margins than robotaxi revenue. The chart below breaks down attributable revenue, EBITDA, and value by business line.”

Tesla CEO Elon Musk holds a similar view. During the last earnings call, Musk emphasized the critical role autonomy will play in Tesla’s profits.

“We’ve taken a view that pushing for higher volumes and a larger fleet is the right choice here versus a lower volume and higher margin. However, we expect our vehicles, over time, will be able to generate significant profit through autonomy,” Musk said.

“So we do believe we’re like laying the groundwork here, and then it’s better to ship a large number of cars at a lower margin and, subsequently, harvest that margin in the future as we perfect autonomy. This is an extremely important point.”

Despite his past predictions, Musk is optimistic that Tesla will reach full autonomy this year. The EV automaker’s recent actions hint that it is closer to autonomy than ever before, considering increased talk about Tesla’s next-generation vehicles. Tesla has teased a robotaxi car over the years, but 2023 seems different. The company has shown a clear path toward a ride-hailing car in Master Plan Part 3 and the announcement of Gigafactory Mexico.

