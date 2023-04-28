By

Tesla’s START training program at Truckee Meadows Community College (TMCC) celebrated a significant milestone recently. The program has yielded a number of Tesla START graduates who have earned certifications.

The Tesla START manufacturing program has trained 75 TMCC students to date. Approximately 30 Tesla START graduates received certifications as technicians with foundational and technical knowledge. The program provides the skills and knowledge necessary to work for Tesla.

“Coming from a four-year university, I feel like sometimes the university doesn’t give you the skills you need to be able to get partnered up with a company. But this program, I feel like it’s a great opportunity,” commented Miguel Strouse, who is currently finishing the program.

Tesla’s partnership with TMCC started with 15 students attending training at the TMCC William N Pennington applied technology center. Currently, the Nevada-based community college has one Tesla classroom. The dedicated Tesla space is equipped with eight fully functional robots for robotics and automation courses.

TMCC President Dr. Karin Hilgersom told Fox Reno that Tesla’s START program at the college has served as a model for the EV automaker’s training programs with other two-year colleges. Tesla expanded the START training program to the Austin Community College in Texas in June 2021. The START training program in Texas provides students the skills and knowledge to qualify for work at Tesla Giga Texas.

The EV maker has also partnered with Miamai-Dade College in Florida to teach mechanics to properly service Tesla cars. In February, Tesla also rolled out a Manufacturing Development Program (MDP) designed to provide a career path for high school students at the company.

The Teslarati team would appreciate hearing from you. If you have any tips, contact me at maria@teslarati.com or via Twitter @Writer_01001101.

Tesla START training program in NV celebrates big milestone