Tesla to release self-driving Beta capable of ‘zero intervention’ in a few weeks

Tesla CEO Elon Musk stated earlier today that the latest build of FSD software would be released “in a few weeks.”

Musk’s idea of a completely self-driving vehicle has been evident for several years. Obtaining full autonomy is anything but an easy task, and Musk recognizes that other companies have done an efficient job creating driver assistance features to increase safety.

While ARK Invest’s Tasha Keeney described the process and development of self-driving vehicles in a series of tweets on Thursday, Musk stated that Waymo, another company with its sights set on fully-autonomous navigation, is doing an “impressive” job with developing zero-intervention driving capabilities.

Credit: Elon Musk | Twitter

The Tesla CEO then revealed that the company would release “the latest build” in a few weeks, which is capable of zero-intervention drives. This means that those operating the company’s vehicles with the Full Self-Driving suite will not be required to input any commands to their car.

The introduction of this capability hints toward the possible rollout of Tesla’s Robotaxi fleet, which will be the company’s in-house ride-hailing service. Before Tesla can allow drivers to use the Robotaxi fleet to take people from location to location, it must refine and improve its Autopilot and Full-Self Driving Suite, which the company has done through a series of Software Updates to improve functionality.

The announcement also coincides with Elon Musk’s belief that Tesla would be able to make use of the Robotaxi fleet in 2021. During the Q1 Earnings Call in 2020, Musk described his idea for the Robotaxi’s imminent rollout in 2021. “Not in all markets, but some,” he said.

Tesla’s ride-sharing service will eventually be comprised of previously leased Tesla vehicles, along with a fleet of currently-owned cars. Owners of Tesla vehicles will be able to make up to $30,000 a year by placing the cars into the Tesla network, giving people on-demand access to transportation through the “Car Access” feature on the Tesla Smartphone app.

The rollout of a zero-intervention self-driving infrastructure will revolutionize the way people drive cars. One thing that will undoubtedly improve is vehicle safety, as Tesla cars that operate on Autopilot and Full Self-Driving are 9.5 times less likely to be involved in an accident, the company’s most recent safety report said.