Tesla deliveries in Denmark indicate massive overall sales jump in Q1

Tesla deliveries in Denmark spiked during the year’s first quarter, indicating a very strong delivery number overall, which is expected to be confirmed later today.

Tesla stock has been slowly recovering over the past two or three months, shortly after nearing an all-time low of $100 per share. But as part of this continuing recovery, investors are hopeful that the automaker can present a continuing upward trend of deliveries, showing that both demand and supply capabilities remain strong. Now, an indicator of that overall success has been seen in Denmark, where Tesla sales exploded in the first quarter of the year.

Twitter user Mathias Fonz was first to point out the incredible sales success, tweeting that not only had Tesla sold more cars in Denmark during Q1 than it had in all of 2022 but also noting that the Model Y had become the best-selling vehicle of all time in the country. Tesla sold a total of 3,209 Model Ys in March of this year.

Tesla sold more cars last month in 🇩🇰 than it did in all of 2022! The Tesla Model Y became the best-selling Danish vehicle in a month of all time:

🥇Model Y (March ’23): 3,203

🥈Ford Kuga (July ’20): 1,688

🥉VW Up! (Nov. ’12): 1,642 Model Y was ~1/5 of last month’s 🇩🇰 car sales pic.twitter.com/0K7PwCNsBr — Mathias Føns (@FonsDK) April 1, 2023

Compounding this success, Tesla Club Denmark pointed out that the American automaker had also become the best-selling brand in the Scandinavian country, handily beating out traditional market leaders Volkswagen and Toyota.

BREAKING: @Tesla was Denmark’s 🇩🇰 best-selling car brand in all of Q1 2023 with a market share of 13,08% 🥇@Tesla sold 5.225 vehicles overall in Q1 and has how overtaken Peugeot, VW & Toyota ⚡️@TroyTeslike @piloly @SawyerMerritt pic.twitter.com/2fAd8PDuC0 — Tesla Club Denmark (@Tesla_Club_DK) April 1, 2023

As noted above, this success couldn’t come at a more critical time for Tesla, but this is not just due to the company’s stock recovery. The global economy, pulled down by recent events in the banking sector in both the United States and Europe, could prove to be a hurdle for Tesla as it looks to double down on its growth targets, which have become a hallmark of the brand’s overall strategy.

