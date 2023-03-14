By

The Tesla Model Y was the best-selling premium SUV in China last month. Tesla remains one of China’s top-selling EV brands. The Tesla Model 3 also nabbed a top spot in February 2023 NEV sales.

Tesla sold approximately 25,526 Model Y vehicles in February. The BYD Tang DM followed Tesla with 10,783 units sold. The Tesla Model 3 was China’s third best-selling new electric vehicle (NEV), with 8,397 units sold.

Tesla dominated NEV sales for models priced between RMB 200,000 ($29,138.80) and RMB 300,000 ($437,08.20). Tesla China’s February 2023 sales reveal the gap between BYD’s Tang DM and the Model Y in the premium car market. The Tang DM is a compact 5-seater battery electric vehicle. It costs between RMB 205,911 ($30,000) to RMB 274,548 ($40,000). BYD has a monthly production capacity of 1,000 units for the Tang DM.

China NEV Feb retail

✴️¥ 200K-300K models

🥇Tesla Model Y

🥈BYD Tang DM

🥉Tesla Model 3

(DONGCHEDI) https://t.co/okEKXd1pW9 pic.twitter.com/6GMPA9klXu — Moneyball (@MoneybaII_R) March 14, 2023

Giga Shanghai’s 5-seater Model Y currently starts at RMB 261,900 for the RWD version. The Long Range Model Y costs RMB 311,900 before options, and the Model Y Performance starts at RMB 361,900. Meanwhile, the Tesla Model 3 RWD costs RMB 229,900 before options, and the Model 3 Performance starts at RMB 329,900. As of February 1, 2023, Giga Shanghai’s production capacity is 20,000 units per week between the Model 3 and Model Y.

Regarding the affordable NEV segment, with prices ranging from RMB 100,000 ($14,569.40) to RMB 200,000 ($29,138.80), BYD reigned supreme. The Chinese automaker took the top three spots for best-selling affordable NEV with the Song+ DM-i, Dolphin, and Yuan+. The BYD Song+ DM-i is a Plug-in Hybrid SUV. BYD sold 29,931 Song+ units last month. The Dolphin and Yuan+ are both fully electric vehicles. BYD sold 22,682 Dolphin EVs and 20,279 Yuan+ units in February.

Chinese automakers dominated the RMB 100,000 ($14,569.40) to RMB 200,000 ($29,138.80) NEV segment. Foreign automakers might have difficulty breaking through the segment as local car manufacturers improve their car designs and the technology that goes in them.

Tesla does not have a vehicle within that price bracket at the moment. However, the long-awaited Tesla Model 2 would fit in the segment with an expected price tag of $25,000. Volkswagen may also try to make waves in the segment with the ID.2, which is rumored to start at €22,500 ($23,823).

The Teslarati team would appreciate hearing from you. If you have any tips, contact me at maria@teslarati.com or via Twitter @Writer_01001101.

Tesla Model Y remains China’s top-selling premium SUV after February 2023 sales