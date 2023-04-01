Tesla releases FSD update, leaps forward in safety and customization

Tesla has released its latest update to the Full Self Driving software, version 11.3.4, which brings massive improvements to safety and customization, along with a vast set of new features.
Elon Musk has long advertised the incredible functionality of OTA updates, especially as they continually improve your car without leaving your driveway. Perhaps nowhere have these update improvements been more evident than in Full Self Driving, which is now leaps and bounds ahead of where it started. Now, Tesla has released yet another update to the FSD system, bringing a slew of safety improvements, customization updates, and new features.
According to NotaTeslaApp, the most profound change is coming to the software’s highway functionality. On the technical side, Tesla has merged the “vision” and “planning” stacks and removed the four-year-old highway stack altogether. This improvement integrates Tesla’s famous multi-camera video network system and next-gen planner, allowing for more complex interactions, less reliance on painted lanes, and introduces an overall improvement in vehicle behavior.
The Tesla FSD highway improvement also improves the vehicle’s positioning in wide lanes, improves handling in significant turns, and improves the vehicle’s positioning during cut-in scenarios, all thanks to the mining of Tesla’s growing library of fleet data.
Further improving safety, Tesla has issued two new features. The first, which addresses a recall of the Tesla FSD software, vastly enhances the vehicle’s actions at intersections, specifically those with yellow lights, flashing yellow or red lights, and intersections coming off of highways. The second improvement addresses one of the biggest challenges FSD currently faces, user error. Tesla will now be able to suspend your FSD use if you are found to be misusing the system.
Besides these more extensive improvements, Tesla has introduced many new features and U/I tweaks. First, FSD visualizations continue to improve, and new visualizations have been presented, giving drivers a better idea of what the vehicle can “see.” Tesla has also introduced new messages at the top of the screen, explaining what the car is doing at any given time. This can be helpful not only to keep drivers informed but pairs well with the “voice drive notes” that drivers can send to Tesla, explaining any issues they seem to be encountering.
More minor U/I changes include reorganizing the Autopilot menu and a new “minimal lane changes” button, which will hold the car in a lane until required to change lanes to stay on route. Drivers will now also have access to the interior camera while in the vehicle, not just from their phones, and can adjust their FSD profile from the right scroll wheel on the steering wheel.
Sadly, not all of these improvements seem fantastic, as Tesla has introduced the first iteration of vision-based park assist, which some drivers allege is inferior to the ultrasonic sensor system that Tesla previously employed.
What do you think of the article? Do you have any comments, questions, or concerns? Shoot me an email at william@teslarati.com. You can also reach me on Twitter @WilliamWritin. If you have news tips, email us at tips@teslarati.com!