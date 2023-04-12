Tesla U.S. sales trajectory confuses analysts

By

New data on Tesla registrations from the year’s first quarter is splitting and confusing analysts.

Tesla is by far the top EV seller in the United States. According to new data from Experian, Tesla still controls more marketshare than all 23 of its competitors combined. Nonetheless, many of the indicators from the new data are setting off alarms for some analysts, creating divided opinions and confusion.

Besides Tesla’s continuing marketshare success, initially reported by Automotive News, a couple of warning signs were found in the new batch of data on vehicle registrations in the U.S. Foremost is the concern about weakening demand for Tesla vehicles. As noted by the Automotive News report, while Tesla’s first-quarter delivery numbers were by no means bad, they were far from mind-blowing, growing just 3.7% from Q4 ’22. More disturbing to some analysts, Tesla’s year-over-year growth shrank by over 40% to 35%.

Analysts’ concerns culminated in the Experian report’s findings, showing that Tesla’s marketshare had dropped drastically to 58%, despite the incredibly aggressive price cuts it has instituted since the beginning of the year. Some even argued that this is just more evidence that the price cuts put in place will continue into the future and that they are more necessary than ever.

These market results and conclusions have spiraled into two primary arguments. The first is whether Tesla’s price cuts are necessary, but the second, perhaps more notable, is whether Tesla needs to be concerned about its Q1 results.

Both sides of these arguments have pointed to Tesla’s growing competition, particularly within the luxury segment, as evidence. Traditional luxury players, including Mercedes, Porsche, and BMW, have all seen their EV sales numbers grow dramatically as their customers become more accustomed to the offerings. However, it remains unclear if this growth is at the detriment of Tesla or is simply adding to a wave of demand for EVs overall, hence lowering Tesla’s marketshare.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has pointed to two hurdles that may be affecting the automaker’s market success; record-high interest rates and lingering inflation. But not everyone is convinced that just macroeconomic forces are working against Tesla.

Analysts from iSeeCars argue that many market forces are currently working against the EV leader, including the aforementioned increase in competition. Specifically, the analysts point to the Model S, which has recently fallen from America’s top 10 most popular EVs after a long period of leadership in the segment.

Tesla’s solution to these issues thus far has been continual price cuts, hoping to attract a new set of lower-budget buyers. However, even this strategy has its drawbacks. Not only is Tesla slowly cutting away at its profit margins, which remain industry-leading, but it may also be damaging its brand image, a critical part of any luxury offering.

Looking forward, with an increasing number of offerings from new and old competitors alike, Tesla certainly has its work cut out for it. Nonetheless, many remain hopeful. Despite the rising competition, interest in Tesla vehicles continues to climb, along with their overall sales, even with its supposed sinking growth rate. Nonetheless, Tesla’s success or failure may only become apparent in the coming quarters as it looks to introduce new models, new product upgrades, and much more.

What do you think of the article? Do you have any comments, questions, or concerns? Shoot me an email at william@teslarati.com. You can also reach me on Twitter @WilliamWritin. If you have news tips, email us at tips@teslarati.com!

Tesla U.S. sales trajectory confuses analysts