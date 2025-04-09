Tesla Saudi Arabia might benefit from U.S. President Donald Trump’s investment plans for Saudi Arabia.

Tesla starts selling cars in Saudi Arabia this Thursday, April 10. In the desert kingdom, Tesla is plunging into a market where not a single electric vehicle (EV) charging station can be found on a 900-kilometer stretch between Riyadh and Mecca. Last year, EV sales in Saudi Arabia hit just 2,000 units, per analyst Sam Abuelsamid—less than Tesla’s typical daily tally.

Despite challenges in Saudi Arabia, Tesla isn’t holding back with its debut in the kingdom. Tesla Saudi Arabia will host a launch event April 10, 2025, at Bujairi Terrace, showcasing the Cybercab, its Optimus humanoid robot, and its AI and robotics plans. Elon Musk reportedly appealed to Trump over aggressive tariff policy: WaPo

According to Reuters, Tesla’s push aligns with thawing ties between Elon Musk and Riyadh, fueled by Musk’s prominent role in Trump’s campaign and administration.

Trump’s eyeing Saudi Arabia for his first overseas trip in May. The U.S. President aims to ink a deal after urging Saudi Arabia in January to invest $1 trillion into the United States over the next four years. Trump’s Saudi Arabian investment deal includes military buys.

“Plenty of business people are thinking about how to position their firms around President Trump’s anticipated visit to the Gulf,” noted Robert Mogielnicki, senior resident scholar at the Arab Gulf States Institute in Washington.

“I suspect Tesla wants to firmly plant their flag in the Saudi market before President Trump’s visit and then try to capitalize on momentum thereafter,” added Mogielnicki.

Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister landed in the U.S. on Tuesday, April 8, signaling big moves ahead. With rivals like BYD and Lucid already at play in Saudi Arabia, Tesla’s timing could leverage Trump’s deal-making to jumpstart its foothold in the kingdom.