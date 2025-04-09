Tesla China sales soar in March amid new Model Y domestic deliveries

Tesla China was back in full form in March 2025, with the electric vehicle maker selling an impressive 78,828 vehicles wholesale.

Tesla’s wholesale figures in China were shared by the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

Tesla China’s Strong March

Over the course of the month, Tesla China sold 78,828 vehicles wholesale, including 4,701 that were exported abroad. This means that Tesla China was able to sell 74,127 vehicles domestically during the month. That’s up 18.8% year-over-year and up 176.8% month-over-month.

Tesla China’s results in March are quite impressive considering that the company spent the majority of the first quarter transitioning Giga Shanghai to the new Model Y. The new Model Y only started domestic deliveries in late February, which is likely the main reason why Tesla China focused heavily on the local market in March. CPCA reported 74,127 Tesla sales in China in March. So March is up 18.1% year over year and Q1 is up 1.3% year over year. 🇨🇳



And all this while changing the best selling Model to the new version. pic.twitter.com/qeZoKeNUpe— Roland Pircher (@piloly) April 9, 2025

Model Y and Model 3 in Focus

As noted in a CNEV Post report, Tesla China’s wholesale results in March included 49,029 units of the new Model Y. This represents a decrease of 14.8% from the 57,586 Model Ys that were sold in March 2024, but a 510.4% increase from the 8,032 Model Ys that were sold in February 2025.

Wholesale results for the Model 3 sedan during the month were 29,799 units, a year-over-year drop of 5.33% from 31,478 units that were sold in March 2024 and a month-over-month increase of 31.5% from the 22,656 units that were sold in February. $TSLA 🇨🇳

Tesla China's export data for March was released. They exported 4,701 units.



– wholesale: 78,828

Retail: 74,127

Export : 4,701



They focused on domestic sales in China in March. pic.twitter.com/b8FNWUmTH9— Tsla Chan (@Tslachan) April 9, 2025

Tesla and China’s NEV Market

CPCA data indicated that China saw 991,000 New Energy Vehicle (NEV) sales in March. This represents an improvement of 38% year-over-year and an increase of 44% percent from February 2025. From this number, a total of 646,000 units were Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV).

With these results in mind, Tesla China commanded 7.48% of the country’s overall NEV market in March. The company’s share in the BEV segment last month was more notable at 11.47%.