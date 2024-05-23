BYD unveils electric double-decker bus for the UK

By

Chinese automaker BYD recently unveiled an electric double-decker bus for the United Kingdom. The electric double-decker bus will be called the BYD BD11. The China-based car manufacturer said the BYD BD11 will be the “next step in UK public transportation.”

BYD BD11 was unveiled at the London Bus Museum. It was customized for the UK market and launch later this year in London. The Chinese automaker noted that other electric double-decker bus models will launch outside the United Kingdom.

“BYD is committed to technological innovation and spearheading the global transition towards eco-conscious public transportation. The BYD BD11 will play a pivotal role in contributing to the reduction of air pollution in London and, soon after, the UK’s wider carbon neutrality goals,” said Frank Thorpe, managing director for BYD UK Commercial Vehicles.

BYD’s all-electric double-decker bus is equipped with the China-based company’s Blade Battery for increased range and fast charging capabilities.

Earlier this year, BYD reportedly started phasing out pouch-type batteries due to potential durability issues and risk of leaks. The company plans to replace its pouch-style batteries with prismatic batteries called “Short Blade,” similar to its Blade Battery.

In February 2024, BYD licensed its LFP (lithium-iron-phosphate) battery cells to BorgWarner, a supplier for Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis. BorgWarner is a tier-1 automotive supplier based in the United States.

Earlier this month, BYD Europe announced its goal to beat big EU automakers, including Volkswagen and Stellantis. BYD Europe also hopes to go up against Tesla.

