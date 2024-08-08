Tesla Semi factory near Giga Nevada shows construction progress

By

Tesla seems to be hard at work building its dedicated Semi factory near Giga Nevada. As per a recent drone flyover of the facility’s construction area, more footings have been set up in the location of the upcoming Tesla Semi factory.

In late July, Tesla Semi Program Head Dan Priestley shared an image on social media depicting how the upcoming Tesla Semi factory would look like when it is completed. As could be seen in the Tesla executive’s post, the Tesla Semi factory would be a large, sleek white building with the words “SEMI” on its roof.

At the time, drone flyovers from Tesla Semi advocate @HinrichsZane indicated that some construction materials had been transported to the upcoming factory’s construction site. Some digging work for the facility’s columns was also underway. These digging activities have progressed significantly as of late, as a recent drone flyover from the Tesla Semi advocate earlier this week revealed that more footings for the facility have been set up.

Tesla Semi Factory Construction – More footings, forms, no cranes. August 4, 2024 pic.twitter.com/mx0yTxpAWg — Zanegler (@HinrichsZane) August 5, 2024

Interestingly enough, footing plates have also been installed in some sections of the construction site, which should pave the way for Tesla to start building posts for the Semi factory. If any, the abundance of building materials that are currently on site suggests that Tesla will continue to be quite busy with its Semi factory in the coming months.

A look at the renders of the Tesla Semi factory suggests that the facility would be significantly smaller than some of the electric vehicle maker’s flagship vehicle production plants. But while the Semi factory is no Gigafactory Texas in terms of raw footprint, it is still a very large facility — one that would most likely be capable of producing 50,000 Tesla Semi units per year.

Check out a recent drone flyover of the Tesla Semi factory construction site near Giga Nevada in the video below.

Tesla Semi factory near Giga Nevada shows construction progress