Tesla Megachargers hint at active use of Semi at Lathrop Megafactory

A recent drone flyover at Tesla’s Lathrop Megafactory has shown something quite interesting that’s been hiding in plain sight. At one end of the facility were electric vehicle chargers — but they are not typical Tesla Supercharger stalls. As per recent aerial footage taken of the facility, the Lathrop Megafactory seems to be equipped with several Tesla Semi Megachargers.

The recent video of the Lathrop Megafactory was shared on YouTube by longtime Tesla watcher and drone operator Met God in Wilderness, who has been following the progress of the Fremont Factory and the Megapack plant for some time now. The drone operator has spotted Tesla Semi units in the facility’s vicinity in the past, but recent flyovers have made it evident that the EV maker has also installed a number of Megachargers on the site.

While the shots of the chargers in the Lathrop Megafactory were taken from a distance, one could see that the charging units themselves were larger than typical Tesla Supercharger V3 and Supercharger V4 stalls. This was hinted at by the chargers’ size compared to the Tesla Semi, an all-electric Class 8 truck.

The presence of the Megachargers at the Lathrop Megafactory suggests that Tesla still intends to use the Semi as part of its active trucking fleet. So far, Megachargers have mostly been spotted in Supercharger stations and customer facilities, like PepsiCo’s Frito-Lay Modesto site in California. PepsiCo has taken delivery of a number of Tesla Semi units, and the company has been using the vehicles as part of its fleet since December 2022.

Megachargers are quite different from Tesla’s typical V3 and V4 Supercharger stalls, as they are physically larger in size. Their charging cables are also different, and they do not feature a North American Charging Standard (NACS) plug. Instead, Megachargers are equipped with a large, square-shaped plug that’s specifically designed for the Tesla Semi.

Tesla executives have noted that the company has designed a 1 MW charger for the Semi, though reports from January 2023 noted that the Megachargers at PepsiCo’s Modesto site were capable of outputting 750 kW. As per MotorTrend , the PepsiCo Modesto site’s 750 kW Megachargers were already capable of charging the Tesla Semi from nearly empty to 70%, or about 400 miles of range, in about 30 minutes. Fully charging the Tesla Semi to 100% reportedly required 90 minutes at the Megacharger.

Check out the Lathrop Megafactory’s Tesla Semi Megachargers in the video below.

