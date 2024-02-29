By

Tesla will expand Supercharger Network access to other electric vehicle makers in March, the company confirmed today.

This morning, Tesla and Ford officially launched their Supercharger partnership, giving all F-150 Lightning and Mustang Mach-E drivers access to the company’s expansive network of EV chargers.

Ford is just the first of many companies that will have access to the Supercharger Network, with more and more automakers joining what CEO Elon Musk called the “NACS coalition” over the next year.

In March, more companies will gain access to the Superchargers in the United States and Canada, Tesla confirmed.

Those automakers are:

Rivian

General Motors

Volvo

Polestar

It is expected that these companies will also be releasing an NACS adapter, just as Ford did, before they eventually adopt the connector altogether.

Ford gains access to Tesla Superchargers

This morning, Ford made it official and announced that its vehicles would officially gain access to 15,000+ Tesla Supercharger locations in the U.S. and Canada.

Ford EV owners will have to utilize an adapter to successfully plug into Tesla Superchargers, which will be available for free until June 30, 2024, and after that, it will cost $230.

The addition of 15,000 Tesla Superchargers to the BlueOval Charge Network brings the total number of piles to 126,000, with more than 28,000 of them being fast chargers.

I’d love to hear from you! If you have any comments, concerns, or questions, please email me at joey@teslarati.com. You can also reach me on Twitter @KlenderJoey, or if you have news tips, you can email us at tips@teslarati.com.

Tesla to expand Supercharger Network to other EV makers in March