Hyundai & Kia launch ‘Active Air Skirt’ Tech to enhance EV performance

Hyundai & Kia launch ‘Active Air Skirt’ (AAS) tech to enhance the performance of electric vehicles (EVs).

According to the South Korean automakers, their Active Air Skirt technology controls the turbulence in EVs during high-speed driving. The new tech should minimize aerodynamic resistance coming from the air flowing through the lower part of an EVs bumper. The AAS tech should improve high-speed driving, resulting in a better driving range and increased driving stability.

“This technology is expected to have a greater effect on models such as SUVs where it is difficult to improve aerodynamic performance,” said Sun Hyung Cho, Vice President and Head of Mobility Body Development Group at Hyundai Motor Group. “We will continue to strive to improve the driving performance and stability of electric vehicles through improvements in aerodynamics.”

The Active Air Skirt tech is installed between the front bumper and front wheels of an EV and is hidden under normal operations. It can operate at speeds over 80km/h. The AAS tech may also operate at speeds over 200 km/h under certain conditions.

“[Operating at speeds over 200 k/h is] possible thanks to the application of rubber material on the lower part, which reduces the risk of external objects splashing and damaging while driving at high speeds and ensures durability,”explained Hyundai Motor Group.

Hyundai Motor and Kia have already installed the Active Air Skirt tech in a Genesis GV60. According to test results, AAS was able to improve the Genesis vehicle’s drag by 2.8%, resulting in an estimated range improvement of about 6 km. Hyundai and Kia have applied for patent related to their AAS tech in South Korea and the United States. The companies are considering mass production after durability and performance tests.

