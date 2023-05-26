Once-deemed Tesla Semi rival Nikola faces potential delisting from NASDAQ

By

Nikola Corp, once considered a potential rival for the Tesla Semi with its supposed hydrogen-powered trucks, is facing potential delisting from Nasdaq after its share price fell below the exchange’s minimum bid price requirements. Nikola’s shares fell 20% on Thursday, closing at 62 cents per share, marking an all-time low.

The company announced this development in a Form 8-K filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). According to the filing, Nasdaq mandates listed securities to maintain a closing minimum bid price of $1 per share. Unfortunately, Nikola has failed to meet this requirement for over 30 consecutive business days.

“On May 24, 2023, Nikola Corporation received written notice from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC notifying the Company that it is not in compliance with the minimum bid price requirements set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1) for continued listing on Nasdaq. Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1) requires listed securities to maintain a minimum closing bid price of $1.00 per share, and Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A) provides that a failure to meet the minimum closing bid price requirement exists if the deficiency continues for a period of 30 consecutive business days. Based on the closing bid price of the Company’s common stock for the 30 consecutive business days prior to the date of the Notification Letter, the Company does not currently meet the minimum closing bid price requirement,” Nikola stated in its filing.

Given the situation, Nikola has until November 20, 2023, to regain compliance with Nasdaq’s requirements. To achieve this, NKLA shares would need to close at a price of at least $1 for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days. Rebuilding investor confidence would be crucial for the company to accomplish this goal.

While Nikola was once a soaring stock, the company has been plagued by controversies, including allegations that its founder made false and misleading statements about its technology and business prospects. These allegations encompass serious misrepresentations regarding the Nikola One, a supposed hydrogen-powered truck featured in a marketing video that was later revealed to be staged.

As highlighted in a report by Yahoo Finance, even if Nikola manages to avoid delisting from Nasdaq, the company still faces significant challenges, particularly with the ramp of the Nikola Tre, an electric truck that directly competes with the Tesla Semi, which is already seeing initial production. If Nikola were to be delisted from Nasdaq, it would be a significant setback. Delisting would not only make it more challenging for the company to raise capital and attract new customers but could also inflict further damage to Nikola’s reputation.

