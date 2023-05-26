Tesla expands Megapack battery storage area in Lathrop Megafactory

By

Tesla’s energy business saw a 360% year-over-year growth in the first quarter, and a good part of it was due to the Megapack, the company’s flagship battery storage product. Recent footage of Tesla’s Lathrop Megafactory suggests that the electric vehicle maker is looking to ramp its production of the giant battery packs.

Drone footage from a Tesla watcher who regularly observes the Fremont Factory recently featured a glimpse at the activities happening in the Lathrop Megafactory. The Megafactory is a dedicated facility that’s designed to produce the Megapack, and its output is expected to hit around 10,000 units per year, as per Tesla’s year-end update on Twitter last December.

As can be seen in the recent drone video, Tesla is currently building out a new storage area for Megapack batteries in the vicinity of the Lathrop Megafactory. So far, it appears that the company has set up spaces for 80 more Megapack batteries in the facility’s new storage area, though its size suggests that more batteries could be kept there as the facility accelerates its production ramp.

Meanwhile, the Megafactory’s initial holding lot for Megapack batteries was practically full when the aerial video was taken. This suggests that Tesla is hitting a steady pace in the Megapack batteries’ production ramp. Considering that each Megapack battery is worth over $2 million with installation fees, a ramp in the production of the Megapack would likely contribute positively to Tesla’s finances in the coming quarters.

If the Lathrop Megafactory is successful in ramping to a production rate of 10,000 Megapack batteries per year, the facility would effectively be able to provide Tesla with sales of over $20 billion. And considering that Tesla Energy products are expected to have healthy margins, partly due to the fact that energy storage units are less complex than electric vehicles, the company’s gross profits from the output of the Lathrop Megafactory’s Megapack batteries would likely be significant.

Watch a drone flyover of Tesla’s Fremont Factory and Lathrop Megafactory in the video below.

